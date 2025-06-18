Club night for queer women and friends KING returns for Mother Pride afterparty

KING is back this Pride season and it’s bringing all the queer majesty you can handle. Taking over NoLIta from 11pm until late, KING presents a dazzling Mother Pride Block Party afterparty, designed especially for queer women and their friends.

This unmissable event is powered by the creative team at Mother, the legendary LGBTQ+ collective behind some of Dublin’s most iconic queer events. KING promises an unforgettable night of dancing, celebration, and bold inclusivity, all in a safe and affirming space.

Very special guests, Irish lesbian legends Pillow Queens, will be putting down the mic and getting behind the decks to spin non stop queer classics on the night.

Others taking to the decks for this high-energy evening are three trailblazing queens of Irish music: Claire Beck, Aoife Nic Canna and Kate Brennan Harding.

DJ and broadcaster for Today FM and 98FM, and one half of the Real Hot Girl Pod, Claire Beck brings infectious energy, eclectic sounds, and queer joy to every set.

Aoife Nic Canna, dubbed the “First Lady of Irish House Music” by Hot Press, is a true icon in the Irish dance scene. Her sets are legendary, full of rhythm, history, and heart.

Kate Brennan Harding, renowned DJ and broadcaster on RTÉ Radio 1 and 2XM, is the visionary behind Peach, the beloved club night for queer women and their pals.

Together, these powerhouse DJs will be serving up a night of euphoric beats, queer anthems, and serious Pride vibes. Whether you’re winding down after the parade or just getting your night started, KING is the perfect place to celebrate.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da King (@kingclubdublin)

More than just a party, KING is a joyful expression of queer love, freedom, and identity. The event is proudly inclusive of trans and non-binary people, and all are welcome to come as they are and dance without limits.

KING has been described by organisers as “manifesting queer majesty” and this Pride, it’s living up to the name.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite. For more details and updates, follow KING on Instagram.