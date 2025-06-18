Dolly Parton to receive honorary Oscar recognising humanitarian efforts

Legendary country singer and queer icon Dolly Parton has been voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors to be awarded an honorary Oscar along with fellow industry members Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas.

While primarily known for her work in the music industry as a star-studded country singer with hits like ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, Parton has starred in several films, including Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5, and Joyful Noise. She has twice been nominated for an Oscar in the Original Song category for ‘9 to 5’ in the movie of the same name and for ‘Travelin’ Thru’ from Transamerica. While Parton has never won an Oscar, she will now be awarded one of the iconic statuettes.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which Parton will receive, is given to those “whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.” The award’s previous honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, and Quincy Jones.

Of Parton, the Academy President Janet Yang said, “Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

Parton has indeed been quite charitable throughout her career. In 1988, she founded the Dollywood Foundation, which started as an organisation to encourage and support children in Parton’s home county in Tennessee to be successful in their educational endeavours.

Later in 1995, the Dollywood Foundation started a project called the Imagination Library. This program gifts a book every month to children under five to inspire a love and joy for reading. This project also started in Parton’s home county but has since expanded from across the United States to now being a worldwide initiative servicing Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and most recently, Ireland.

In addition to supporting the youth in education and literature, Dolly Parton has financially aided health and natural disaster relief efforts. The singer has provided millions of dollars towards wildfire relief, along with donating $1 million to coronavirus research.

Parton has also shown support for marginalised communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, whether through collabs, verbal support, or donations.

Dolly Parton’s humanitarian work will be recognised and honoured with the receipt of her Oscar statuette at the 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025.

