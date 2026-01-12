Golden Globes 2026: here are the LGBTQ+ highlights

The 2026 Golden Globes took place last night in the ever-glamorous Beverly Hills, and the event was dotted with glorious moments of LGBTQ+ celebration.

The awards ceremony featured appearances from certified queer icons, but perhaps the most significant moment for the community came when Erin Doherty won the award for Best Supporting Female in a TV series.

The British actor, who is openly gay, was recognised for her performance in Adolescence, in which she played Briony Ariston, a psychologist assigned to the case of a 13-year-old criminal.

In her acceptance speech, Doherty thanked the cast and crew of the Netflix series, and she also paid tribute to the work of therapists.

“There are two groups of people that I would really just love to talk about really quickly: Stephen Graham, Hannah Waters, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini and Owen Cooper. This experience, for me, was entirely moulded within the interview room of that set for episode three,” she said.

“Each of you lives in every breath of that scene, and it wouldn’t be what it is without you, and you’re at the core of why I’m so deeply, unspeakably proud to be a part of this gorgeous piece of work.”

In acknowledging the work of therapists, Doherty said: “I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything, so thank you, therapists, and it was an honour to play one.”

Queer allies also won big on the night. Jean Smart, who plays Deborah Vance in Hacks received the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. In her acceptance speech, she praised her queer co-star, Hannah Einbinder.

Another ally to the community, Rhea Seehorn, who plays a lesbian character in Pluribus, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

While she was not nominated for an award, openly gay comedian Wanda Sykes used her moment on stage to shout out the trans community. Sykes, who was tasked with presenting the award for Best Standup Comedy on Television, told the audience that if Ricky Gervais won, she would accept the award on his behalf and dedicate the victory to God and the trans community.

When Gervais, whose comedy regularly targets the trans community, was announced as the winner, Sykes kept her promise and said, “He would like to thank God and the trans community.”

On a much more sombre note, many guests paid tribute to Renee Good, a queer woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week. The aforementioned Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart, along with Mark Ruffalo and Natasha Lyonne, wore pins which carried the message “Be Good”. The pins form part of a broader #BEGOOD campaign, launched by the ACLU.

On the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet, Sykes confirmed to Variety that she was wearing the pin in honour of Good.

“Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people,” she said.

Smart told Entertainment Tonight that “everything is a little bit overshadowed with everything that’s going on in our country.”

She said: “I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in our country, and I hope people can keep their heads, because I think that’s actually going to be the hardest thing, to keep our heads. But that’s going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint, but I think that’s important.”