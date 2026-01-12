Meet the brand new contestants of gay dating show The Boyfriend season 2

Netflix is bringing back a little warmth this winter with the second season of The Boyfriend, a groundbreaking Japanese dating series, on January 13. The second season invites viewers into a gentle, emotionally rich world where queer romance unfolds naturally, this time amid the serene, snow-covered landscapes of Hokkaido.
The format remains refreshingly simple. Eight single queer men from different walks of life move into a shared home known as “The Green Room”, where they will live and work together for two months. While running a pastel peppermint coffee truck, the men form connections through everyday routines, honest conversations and moments of quiet vulnerability. With the setting shifting from the beach to the mountains, the wintery backdrop almost demands a little extra closeness.
The first six episodes of The Boyfriend Season 2 arrive on Netflix on January 13 . Until then, viewers can familiarise themselves with the new cast, which we have provided below (you’re welcome) and prepare for another season that proves every relationship, like every winter, holds the promise of a fresh beginning.
Bomi
University Student from Tokyo. 22.
View this post on Instagram
Huwei
Graduate Student from Thailand. 26.
View this post on Instagram
Jobu
Marketer at a Manufacturing Company from Osaka. 26.
View this post on Instagram
Ryuki
University Student from Osaka. 20.
View this post on Instagram
William
IT Company Project Manager from Peru. 34.
View this post on Instagram
Kazuyuki
Telecom Sales Worker from Osaka. 40.
View this post on Instagram
Izaya
IT Sales Worker from Tokyo. 32.
View this post on Instagram
Hiroya
Art Director from Hokkaido. 29.
View this post on Instagram
Returning for Season 2 are commentators Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui, whose thoughtful observations add depth without overshadowing the stories unfolding inside the house. Adding to the atmosphere, Korean indie rock band Glen Check has created a new theme song, “Bloom”, which reflects the emotional journey from winter’s stillness towards personal growth and renewal.
The season also teases a surprise twist, with the trailer hinting at a mysterious ninth housemate, prompting speculation that a fan favourite from Season One could be making a return. Still, the heart of the show remains unchanged. As executive producer Dai Ota has explained, the aim is to continue portraying compassion, friendship and personal growth through authentic, deeply human stories.
In Japan, where same-sex unions are yet to be legally recognised and openly queer public figures remain relatively rare, The Boyfriend Season Two carries particular cultural weight. By simply allowing participants to be their authentic selves, the series quietly challenges norms and opens minds.
© 2026 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN is a free, vital resource for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity - Charity Number: 20034580.
GCN relies on the generous support of the community and allies to sustain the crucial work that we do. Producing GCN is costly, and, in an industry which has been hugely impacted by rising costs, we need your support to help sustain and grow this vital resource.
Supporting GCN for as little as €1.99 per month will help us continue our work as Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.