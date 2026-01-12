Meet the brand new contestants of gay dating show The Boyfriend season 2

Netflix is bringing back a little warmth this winter with the second season of The Boyfriend, a groundbreaking Japanese dating series, on January 13. The second season invites viewers into a gentle, emotionally rich world where queer romance unfolds naturally, this time amid the serene, snow-covered landscapes of Hokkaido.

The format remains refreshingly simple. Eight single queer men from different walks of life move into a shared home known as “The Green Room”, where they will live and work together for two months. While running a pastel peppermint coffee truck, the men form connections through everyday routines, honest conversations and moments of quiet vulnerability. With the setting shifting from the beach to the mountains, the wintery backdrop almost demands a little extra closeness.

The first six episodes of The Boyfriend Season 2 arrive on Netflix on January 13 . Until then, viewers can familiarise themselves with the new cast, which we have provided below (you’re welcome) and prepare for another season that proves every relationship, like every winter, holds the promise of a fresh beginning.

Bomi

University Student from Tokyo. 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOMIボミ (@bom_.__.b)

Huwei

Graduate Student from Thailand. 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUWEI (ᴘᴜʏᴀɴɢ ᴡᴇɪ) (@myhuwei)

Jobu

Marketer at a Manufacturing Company from Osaka. 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jobu (@jobu_98)

Ryuki

University Student from Osaka. 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryuki (@ryukinternet)

William

IT Company Project Manager from Peru. 34.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Tsukamoto (@willyosco)

Kazuyuki

Telecom Sales Worker from Osaka. 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kazu (@kazu_yki1)

Izaya

IT Sales Worker from Tokyo. 32.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izaya (@izayaigaki)

Hiroya

Art Director from Hokkaido. 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIROYA (@hiroya_fm)

Returning for Season 2 are commentators Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui, whose thoughtful observations add depth without overshadowing the stories unfolding inside the house. Adding to the atmosphere, Korean indie rock band Glen Check has created a new theme song, “Bloom”, which reflects the emotional journey from winter’s stillness towards personal growth and renewal.

The season also teases a surprise twist, with the trailer hinting at a mysterious ninth housemate, prompting speculation that a fan favourite from Season One could be making a return. Still, the heart of the show remains unchanged. As executive producer Dai Ota has explained, the aim is to continue portraying compassion, friendship and personal growth through authentic, deeply human stories.

In Japan, where same-sex unions are yet to be legally recognised and openly queer public figures remain relatively rare, The Boyfriend Season Two carries particular cultural weight. By simply allowing participants to be their authentic selves, the series quietly challenges norms and opens minds.