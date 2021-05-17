Linda Martin and Saara Alto join the fabulous GCN Eurovision Douze Points Party

Eurovision, GCN, drag queens and kings, Linda Martin and an iconic former X Factor contestant. No this is not some form of gay bingo, it is the return of GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party!

And this time with the added bonus of there actually being a Eurovision this year!

On Friday 21st, the eve of the Eurovision final, join GCN and our hosts Julian Mandrews and Candy Warhol for an evening of celebration and fun with a whole host of glamorous guests, interactive games, and prizes galore, all while raising funds for Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press!

Candy Warhol will be chatting to Eurovision favourites past to present – they could be in Rotterdam or anywhere, Liverpool or … Dublin?

Ireland’s most legendary Eurovision queen, Linda Martin will be giving Candy an insight into her Eurovision journey, and most importantly, that iconic ‘Terminal 3’ spin! X Factor, Dancing On Ice and Eurovision 2018 favourite Saara Aalto will be stopping by and Candy will also be speaking to Eurovision 2021 favourites Tusse (Sweden) and The Roop (Lithuania) from their Eurovision green rooms about what to expect from their performances, the messages behind their entries and their own Eurovision stand out moments!

We will also have ‘Donegal’s number 1 eucharistic minisister’ Marian Mary, drag king Dandy Issues and the incomparable Attracta Tension.

If Eurovision royalty and performers aren’t enough, there will also be prizes for best dressed on the night! With the shops finally reopening this week, it couldn’t be better timing to get your hands on some €100 vouchers for Penneys or you could win a glorious hamper from Fallon & Byrne or delicious pizzas meals from our friends at Dominos. We also have a fabulous Google home device to give away, courtesy of our friends at Google Ireland!

So join us and snap up your tickets for GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party happening this Friday! Tickets are €15 or €8 for unwaged/students.