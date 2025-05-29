Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski diagnosed with rare blood cancer

Australian comedy legend and LGBTQ+ rights champion Magda Szubanski has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

The much-loved actor, best known for her role as Sharon Strzelecki in the hit sitcom Kath & Kim, made the announcement via Instagram, sharing a heartfelt video and message with her followers.

“It is one of the nasty ones, unfortunately,” Szubanski said in the video, which was accompanied by a written update where she addressed fans affectionately as “Lovelies”. She continued, “I’ve been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma—a rare and fast-moving blood cancer. It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.”

True to form, Szubanski infused her message with humour and resilience, writing: “For now, just know I’m in good hands, good spirits—but I reserve my yuman right to be a cranky old moll. Love you all, Mags.”

The announcement prompted an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow public figures. Pop icon Kylie Minogue commented, “Sending all love,” while Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, wrote, “Magda, your courage, humour and heart have inspired so many of us for so long. Sending you love and strength in this fight – you’re not alone, we are all behind you.”

Szubanski gained international recognition for her role as Esme Hoggett in the 1995 family film Babe, which earned seven Academy Award nominations. Her voice work as Miss Viola in Happy Feet (2006) and Happy Feet Two (2011) further showcased her versatility, and she appeared in the Oscar-nominated 2024 animated film Memoir of a Snail.

Born in the UK, Magda Szubanski moved to Melbourne with her family in 1966. A national treasure, she has long used her platform for advocacy, particularly during Australia’s campaign for marriage equality.