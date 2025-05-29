Mother and Absolut to launch Pride Block Party with special daytime event

Mother and Absolut are teaming up for a very special launch of the Pride Block Party. Taking place in NoLIta on Saturday, June 7, the daytime event is free to attend with a complimentary drink on arrival.

Running from 2pm to 6pm, expect a stellar lineup of artists and performers across two rooms, including Mother DJs Ghostboy, Rocky T. Delgado and Ruth Kavanagh, and special guests Glamo, Pixie Woo, Levino, Anziety, Nokia and Viola Gayvis. As Mother’s official charity partner, yours truly, GCN, will also be in attendance with a merch stall and our brand-new Pride magazine, publishing the day prior.

Speaking about the charity partnership with GCN, Mother Co-Founder Lisa Connell said, “Since 2015, we’re incredibly proud that Mother has donated over half a million euro to support the vital work of GCN. The Mother Pride Block Party has played a huge role in that contribution—uniting our community through celebration while directly funding Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press. It’s a powerful reminder that queer joy can be both resistance and resource.”

This joyful afternoon of music and dancing will serve as a glittering celebration of queer joy, creative enegy and community. While officially launching the 2025 Pride Block Party, it will also invite attendees to raise a toast to Mother on its 15th anniversary.

Don’t miss out on securing a free ticket here, and for those who want to party on past 6pm, Mother will be open late into the night in its usual Lost Lane location.

The 2025 Mother Pride Block Party takes place in the glorious surroundings of the National Museum at Collins Barracks on Saturday, June 28. It will feature three stages, fairground rides, multiple bars and a full-on festival atmosphere with music, arts, food, drink, and above all, Pride.

This year’s lineup features incredible international acts like The Blessed Madonna and Trixie Mattel, as well as local talent like Samantha Mumba, Haus of WIG and Sing Along Social. A limited number of tickets remain on sale for €47.50 plus booking fee. Get yours before it’s too late!