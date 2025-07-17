Man accused of harassing Cork library staff over LGBTQ+ book likely to appear before criminal court

Ross Lahive, a member of the far-right political group The Irish People party and a recent European election candidate, appeared before Cork District Court on Wednesday, July 17, in connection with a charge of harassing a librarian at Cork City Library in 2023. The harassment allegedly stemmed from protests over the presence of the LGBTQ+ educational book This Book is Gay on shelves designated for young adult readers.

The court in Cork heard that both covert and openly filmed footage, reportedly taken by Lahive during his confrontations with the library staff, was later posted to his personal Facebook page. The recordings were allegedly accompanied by inflammatory commentary accusing the book of “grooming”, a term increasingly adopted by far-right activists to discredit LGBTQ+ inclusive content.

Lahive has denied the charge of harassment, as well as multiple assault allegations relating to the same incident and other public disturbances. The case will now be adjourned until October 6. As of now, the matter is sent back to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further directions, and it is anticipated it will end up before the Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The incidents took place during a series of disruptive demonstrations held outside Cork City Library, which had become a flashpoint for right-wing agitation over LGBTQ+ literature and youth education. Lahive was a leading figure in these protests, and his rhetoric has consistently targeted libraries, public institutions, and immigrant communities in Ireland. He has been a visible presence at anti-immigration rallies and has drawn criticism from political opponents and civil society groups for inciting division and spreading misinformation.

Despite his controversial record, Ross Lahive stood as a candidate for The Irish People party in the Ireland South constituency during the 2024 European Parliament elections, although he failed to secure a seat. The party, widely described as far-right and populist, has campaigned on anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ+ politics, often invoking conspiracy theories and inflammatory language.

In December 2024, Lahive was handed a three-month custodial sentence after being convicted of assaulting four individuals at a children’s drag storytime event in County Kerry. He was sentenced to three months for one assault, and two months each for the remaining three, though the sentences were ordered to run concurrently. A separate conviction for a public order offence was also taken into account during sentencing.

In addition to the above charges, Lahive had previously failed to appear in court as required in September 2024, resulting in an additional charge.