Manchester Pride announces liquidation amid community backlash

Manchester Pride, one of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ+ celebrations, has entered voluntary liquidation and is now under assessment by the Charity Commission. The organisation’s board cited spiralling costs, falling ticket sales, and an unsuccessful attempt to host EuroPride as key reasons behind the decision.

The collapse follows months of controversy and growing frustration among artists and performers who claimed they were never paid for their appearances at the 2025 festival. Stars such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six contestant Zahirah Zapanta publicly called out the organisers, with others sharing similar experiences on social media.

Headlined by Nelly Furtado, Olly Alexander, and Billy Porter, this year’s city-centre event drew thousands, yet left many performers and crew financially short-changed.

In a statement released on its website, the Manchester Pride board of trustees apologised for the delayed communication, stating: “We regret the delays in communicating the current situation; however, we were keen not to jeopardise financial opportunities while our discussions were ongoing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℨ𝔞𝔥𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔥 /zahi:rah/ (@zahirahzapanta)

The board added that it had been “proactive and determined” in seeking financial solutions, working closely with legal and financial advisers.

However, behind the scenes, frustration has reached a boiling point. Artist Banksie (@therealbanksie) shared an emotional post, describing the ordeal as “one of the most stressful times” of her career. “Putting your all into an event you believe in, only to be lied to and stolen from for months,” she wrote. “I’m currently thousands down but not out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BANKSIE (@therealbanksie)

The financial woes come after a turbulent year for the festival, marked by political controversy when several performers, including Bimini, Ginger Johnson, and Felix Mufti withdrew from the 2024 lineup in protest over the event’s sponsorship ties to Israel.

Despite the charity’s closure, Manchester’s Pride Parade will go ahead next August. City Council leader Bev Craig reaffirmed its importance, saying: “Its form may have changed, but its importance to our city has not.”

The LGBT Foundation called the liquidation of Manchester Pride “a moment for reflection and renewal,” emphasising the need to sustain safe, affirming queer spaces amid growing challenges.