Thousands march in Dublin for International Women’s Day 2026

An estimated 4,000 people marched through Dublin on International Women’s Day 2026, gathering first at Barnardos Square before making their way to the Dáil Éireann in a powerful demonstration of solidarity with women, survivors of violence and oppressed communities worldwide.

The march was organised by the ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement and brought together a wide range of activist groups, including the National Women’s Council and Sobremesa en Disidencia.

Speeches at Barnardos Square began with chants led by Ollie Bell, co-founder of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, energising the crowd before the march set off through the city centre. Several speakers addressed the crowd ahead of the march, including Fatin Al Tamimi, chairperson of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. She spoke about international solidarity and the need to stand with communities facing oppression across the world.

Bairbre Kelly, founder of Therapists Against Harm and co-founder of Éist, also addressed the crowd, highlighting the importance of supporting survivors of abuse and advocating for systemic change. Iranian activist Mansoureh Bekish spoke in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement and the ongoing struggle for women’s rights in Iran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSA Socialist Feminism (@rosa_socfem_ie)

Marchers carried banners and chanted slogans expressing solidarity with trans people, migrants and global movements for justice, including those in Palestine and Iran. Many chants also voiced opposition to the shamrock handing ceremony in the White House this St Patrick’s Day, chanting “No shamrocks for rapists, racists or genocidal Trump”.

Upon reaching Molesworth Street near the Dáil, the crowd was welcomed by the song ‘Labour’ by Paris Paloma. The closing rally was introduced by ROSA member Harper Cleves, who welcomed the speakers.

Among them was Ruth Coppinger, a TD for People Before Profit Solidarity and a founding member of ROSA, who addressed the crowd on the ongoing fight for women’s rights and social justice. Survivors and campaigners Hazel Behan and Paula Doyle delivered emotional speeches, sending heartfelt messages of support to victims and survivors of sexual violence.

The final speech on International Women’s Day came from Latin American feminist activist and member of both Sobremesa en Disidencia and ROSA, Catalina Hernandez, who addressed the Dublin crowd, reinforcing the march’s message of international feminist solidarity.

The rally then concluded with a rendition of ‘Canción sin miedo‘ (‘Song Without Fear’). The powerful Mexican anthem encapsulated the day’s themes of femicide, gender-based violence, and overall ongoing demand for justice.