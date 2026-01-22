Almost 500 killed by Israel in Gaza since 'ceasefire' announcement

Israeli forces killed 11 people in Gaza yesterday, including three journalists, adding another violation to the ceasefire deal that started in October 2025.

As The Journal reports, the three journalists were killed in a drone strike while they were travelling in a “clearly marked civil vehicle” in the Al-Zahra area, which is southwest of Gaza City.

Elsewhere during yesterday’s attacks, two thirteen-year-old boys were killed in separate assaults. Israeli drones killed one boy and a 22-year-old man in the Bureij refugee camp. According to NPR, their bodies were received by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The other 13-year-old was shot by Israeli forces in Bani Suheila.

The latest killings bring the number of Palestinians killed since October 2025 to 477, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The journalists have been named as Egyptian Committee spokesperson Mohammed Salah Qashta, freelance photographer Abed Shaat and freelance photographer and Smart Media employee Anas Ghneim.

Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire have been repeatedly condemned by human rights organisations, while the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for a “full and transparent investigation” into the recent killing of journalists.

The CPJ’s Regional Director, Sara Qudah, said: “CPJ condemns Israel’s strike on a clearly marked civilian vehicle in central Gaza that killed freelance photojournalists Abed Shaat, Mohammad Qeshta, and Anas Ghnaim, amid an ongoing ceasefire.

“Israel, which possesses advanced technology capable of identifying its targets, has an obligation under international law to protect journalists.”

Agence France-Presse, where Shaat worked as a contributor, also called for an investigation into the killings. In a statement, the news agency also said he was “much loved by the AFP team covering Gaza”, and that he will be remembered as a “kind-hearted colleague”.

Israel has been condemned for banning international journalists from entering Gaza, and, as a result, much of the journalism is carried out by Gaza-based journalists in collaboration with larger news organisations.