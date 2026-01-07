Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans reaffirms support for trans son

Marlon Wayans has never been one to shy away from difficult conversations, but in recent years, the actor and comedian has found himself at the centre of an important cultural dialogue: what it means to love and support a trans child, describing his unconditional love as “non-negotiable”.

Marlon Wayans first publicly shared that Kai is trans and uses they/them pronouns during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in November 2023. Reflecting on the experience, he described Kai’s transition as one that transformed him as a parent. “It helped my transition,” he said, explaining that he moved from “ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”

That honesty resonated with many and angered others. Yet Wayans has remained steadfast, even as he faced backlash for publicly celebrating Pride Month in 2024 with a colourful photo shoot and a tribute to Kai on Instagram. The post, which was later deleted, drew mixed reactions, but Wayans has since doubled down on his stance.

On a recent episode of the We In Miami podcast, he addressed whether he now sees himself as an advocate for parents of trans children. His response was simple: “It’s my natural instinct as a father to protect my child.” He added that while people may judge, “at the end of the day, that’s my child and I’m gonna love my baby regardless of what anybody says.” He also emphasised that Kai deserves both privacy and the freedom to live authentically.

Wayans also challenged harmful myths about gender identity. “You can’t hypnotise someone to not be transgender,” he said. “You just have to accept and love them.” He stressed that acceptance is often a process, not an instant decision, and that parents who walk that path deserve understanding rather than judgment.

The host of the We In Miami also asked Wayans opinion on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, the parents of Zaya Wade another trans teen. Wayan praised the parents explaining “You’re supposed to align yourself with your children because you want your children ultimately to be happy,” he went on to explain “And you try to make them happy and comfortable in their skin because you want them to live a nice, happy life.

Beyond individual families, Wayans highlighted the broader cultural significance of such visibility, particularly within the Black community. “Black family is important” he said. By speaking openly, Wayans joins a small but growing group of celebrity parents using their platforms to affirm a radical yet simple message: loving your child for who they are is not optional; it is the job.