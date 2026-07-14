Maya Hawke and Victoria Pedretti star in new lesbian short film

Yes, you heard right, Maya Hawke and Victoria Pedretti are starring in a new lesbian romance film! The short film released on July 10, after showing at various festivals around the world. Audiences can now watch from the comfort of their own homes, and here’s everything you need to know before diving in.

Entitled The Non-Actor, the 18-minute short film garnered high praise during its festival run in 2025. The story follows Eliot (Victoria Pedretti) as she stays with her recent ex-girlfriend (Maya Hawke), only to develop deep chemistry and even deeper feelings. Eliot navigates the pair’s connection all while being involved in a medical trial for her sudden and unexplained hearing loss.

The film was directed by Eliza Callahan and was loosely based on her semi-autobiographical novel called The Hearing Test. The book is centred around Callahan’s re-examination of her identity and the world following sudden hearing loss.

The short has garnered a plethora of positive reviews, and viewers are excited to finally see it. All over Letterboxd, fans are begging to watch The Non-Actor; it’s become such a spectacle that people have taken to online forums in search of streaming platforms hosting it.

“Hey why isn’t this available to watch anywhere and why isn’t it coming to any film festivals near me LET ME SEE ITTT,” laments one fan. Another says, “NOT EVEN DIGITAL ACCESS TO THIS MAYA HAWKE AND VICTORIA PEDRETTI OFF THEY WANT ME TO DIE SO BAD. pls let this be available in digital I cannot find it anywhere not even in imbd. I am forever jealous of people who saw this btw.”

It comes as no surprise that fans have taken to this particular film as both Maya Hawke and Victoria Pedretti have played beloved lesbian TV characters, such as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things and Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor, respectively. Both of their performances were spectacular, so we can’t wait to see what they do in The Non-Actor.