Meet the queer artists behind SASP Records, Ireland's emerging music label

SASP Records, a Limerick-based music label, is an exciting new addition to the Irish music scene. This LGBTQ+-run label was created when the founders, Tara Nix and Anna Murphy, were recording their project, T.A Narrative.

Murphy had spontaneously said, while recording their project with Tara, “You’re a Street Angel and a Studio Psycho,” to which Tara responded, “That sounds like a record label,” and so SASP Records was born.

The duo has been friends for over 30 years, meeting in the DIY punk scene in Limerick, sharing the stage in Irish punk bands, and touring and recording in the US. The pair know the highs and lows of the music industry and deem it important that artists get the right representation.

“Primarily we wanted to create a collective for artists to feel supported and brainstorm ideas. It can often feel like you’re on an island by yourself, and so having a cheerleader in your camp is class,” Nix and Murphy said.

“The challenges are plentiful. streaming services have left recording and creating music destitute,” the pair added, before delving into the hardships that come with being an artist in the Irish industry, which can be quite male-dominated. The pair call it “embarrassing at this stage, with no sight of a change” happening.

So SASP Records has taken matters into its own hands, supporting its artists in managing the endless workload that comes with the industry, from networking and public relations to bookings and feedback on new music.

“We try to champion our artists and come up with creative ideas for their work to break through the mediocrity,” they said. “We’re always at the end of the phone, be it for music or life issues.”

As mentioned, the duo also perform as T.A Narrative, blending electronic beats and live instruments to create immersive soundscapes. The act operates under SASP Records, and they have previously performed at All Together Now, Electric Picnic, All We Have Are Days and Beyond The Pale. Not only that, but their debut album is also coming out in late 2026!

Limerick-based grunge artist Emily Panter is also on the label’s roster, with the amazing debut EP Remember They Love You. The project combines Panter’s voice with guitar riffs and has become an immediate hit with listeners. Panter and her band played their live debut at Limerick’s Féile Na Gréine festival in 2025, and she will also be recording a new EP in 2026.

SASP Records also manages the alt-pop singer Cat Turner from Laois, who’s very immersed in the Galway music scene. Cat was signed to the SASP Records roster in 2025 and has since released three singles: ‘Take It Out On Someone Else’, ‘Coming’, and ‘Figure It Out’.

“She crafts her own brand of emotionally charged and sensual ambient music. She is instantly recognisable by her unique and rich voice,” SASP Records describes.

The future of the label looks bright, with the three acts preparing for a summer rich in releases and festivals. It’s clear that there is so much more to look forward to.

“We will continue to centre our work around girls, gays and theys!” exclaim Nix and Murphy.

This rich addition to the music scene in Ireland was needed, and we can’t wait to see what SASP Records has in store moving forward.