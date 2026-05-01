Bristol attack that left victim in critical condition investigated as homophobic hate crime

Police in the UK have confirmed a hate crime investigation has been launched after a suspected homophobic attack in Bristol city centre. A man in his 30s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to St Nicholas Street at approximately 3:15am on April 24, where the victim was found unconscious with serious facial injuries. He was taken to the hospital for urgent treatment but has since deteriorated, with medical staff now describing his condition as critical, though stable.

A second man who was present during the incident sustained minor injuries. He was able to provide an initial account to officers at the scene and has since given further information, which has led investigators to consider the possibility that the attack was motivated by homophobia.

Police say they believe the assault involved three or four male suspects. The group is thought to have fled the scene on foot before leaving the area in a vehicle. One of the attackers was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, while two others were dressed predominantly in black or grey clothing.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said the force is treating the incident with the utmost seriousness. The Bristol inspector confirmed that it has been officially recorded as a hate crime and that officers have been in contact with local LGBTQ+ organisations, as well as Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI), to keep them informed of developments.

“We are also keeping the second victim updated with our investigation and ensuring they have access to any support they may need,” he said.

Police are now appealing to the public for information. Anyone who was in the St Nicholas Street area at the time of the attack, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity, is urged to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the group before or after the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Enquiries remain ongoing.