Midlands LGBT+ Project launches volunteer training days for local community

Midlands LGBT+ Project is looking for new volunteers to join their ranks and is hosting two training days for anyone who would like to get involved in building a stronger local community.

Established in 2021, the Midlands LGBT+ Project has been a lifeline for the queer community in the local area, with a goal of developing support, visibility, and community. Covering Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Kildare, the group aims to reduce isolation and connect the local community.

The team hosts monthly social meet-ups, peer support groups, and awareness events in the community. With everything from trans support groups to over 50s groups, book clubs, and sports groups, the group offers an array of invaluable services.

The organisation has now launched two volunteer training days for anyone who would like to get involved within the Midlands LGBTQ+ community. The trainings are set to take place on February 28 in Naas and on March 28 in Athlone.

Volunteers will learn about the organisation’s work and how they can get involved. The Midlands LGBT+ Project team will also help you build on your own ideas and skills with training around facilitation, conflict resolution, structuring and more.

“Creating safe and welcoming spaces throughout the Midlands is how we can help reduce the isolation that is felt throughout the area,” the organisation said. “The main type of volunteer that we are currently looking for are people who are willing to be a group facilitator and help create that space. This usually consists of planning and hosting a monthly meetup, commiting to around 2-3 hours per month.

“As we run many different types of groups and events such as Laois Pride, arts & crafts nights, sports courses and many others, we’re hoping to find volunteers that can provide spaces to connect in any form, whether that be in a coffee group or a book club. Our aim is to make this as easy and flexible as possible for all of our volunteers, with times and locations to be tailored around their schedules,” the group explained.

If you’d like to get involved and take part in one of the training days, fill out this form. Find out all about Midlands LGBT+ Project’s work on their website.