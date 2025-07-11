Migrant boat effigy burned in Northern Ireland sparks widespread backlash

A bonfire in the village of Moygashel, County Tyrone, lit on the night of July 10, has sparked widespread condemnation after it was topped with an effigy of a migrant boat carrying more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets. Beneath the effigy were placards bearing anti-immigration slogans, including “Stop the Boats” and “Veterans Before Refugees.”

The display has been widely criticised as a dehumanising and racist provocation. Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, described it as “a vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism.” He added: “It is just weeks since migrant families were forced to flee for their lives when their homes were attacked and set on fire – a chilling pattern of escalating hostility. The authorities must treat this as a hate crime, conduct a full investigation, and ensure those responsible are held to account. Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place here – and that must be made unmistakably clear.”

Despite the outcry, prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson defended the installation, calling it a form of “artistic protest.” In a post on social media, he claimed: “Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration, their yearly art has itself become a tradition. This year, the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”

The bonfire was part of the annual Eleventh Night celebrations, which precede the Orange Order’s July 12th parades commemorating the 1690 Battle of the Boyne, a Protestant victory over Catholic forces. Bonfires are lit to symbolically “welcome” King William of Orange. Over 300 bonfires are expected across Northern Ireland during the celebrations.

Moygashel’s bonfire is among the most controversial in recent years. In previous instances, nationalist flags and effigies of political figures have been burned. While most bonfires are community-funded, some receive limited support through council cultural expression grants.

Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed they are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and are conducting an investigation.

This year’s display of the migrant boat effigy amongst the bonfire comes amid growing concern over escalating racial hostility and attacks on migrant communities in Northern Ireland. Critics are urging authorities and political leaders to take a stronger stance against hate-fuelled displays masked as cultural expression.