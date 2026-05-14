New queer slasher film receives rave reviews after Cannes premiere

Queer slasher film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 13, and has received massive praise.

The film, dubbed “a new kind of horror remake,” screened at Debussy Theatre, where it received a nearly 6-minute standing ovation from the audience. Director Jane Schoenbrun told the crowd, “It’s unbelievable, I can’t believe we’re standing up here in a room full of people who are here to watch our movie. So many people worked so hard and with so much love,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder star in the latest feature film from the maker of We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow. Anderson knows a thing or two about being the star of a cult classic, just like her character, Billy, who was the final girl of the slasher film within Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

Meanwhile, Einbinder’s character is a young indie filmmaker, Kris, who is set to reboot the ’80s slasher series. She has plans to reclaim it in a queer-informed way, papering over the problematic transphobic tones of its predecessor, and Kris is desperate to get Billy on board.

Schoenbrun’s third feature is a trans sapphic slasher full of blood and desire. So much blood, that Anderson told Variety after the premiere, “That blood day was pretty serious… just remembering the amount of liquid and how to not drown while shooting the scene… It was a lot!”

Camp Miasma’s transgender villain, Little Death, is played by Jack Haven, who attended the Cannes premiere and joins other trans filmmakers such as Louise Weard in the cast. The film engages with the trope of gender deviance in classic horror films such as Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs. It is the first of Schoenbrun’s works to be inspired by the post-transition experience.

Anderson expressed her feelings of pride and joy to the crowd at the Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma premiere: “This is my first time in Cannes with a film, after a few 100 years of being in the industry, and I’m so honoured to be here with this particular film.”

The actor added, “I’m so proud of it, and I’m proud of what [Schoenbrun has] created with all of the extraordinary team. And yeah, it’s an incredibly special moment, so thank you for inviting me to the party.”

Queer slasher Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma received a 5-star review from The Guardian after its Cannes premiere and is due for theatrical release in Ireland from August 21, 2026. Watch the absolutely entrancing and moreish trailer below.