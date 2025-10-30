Outhouse and LGBT Ireland to host major European LGBTQ+ rights conference

Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre and LGBT Ireland will host the ILGA-Europe annual conference in October 2026.

The announcement that Ireland would host next year’s event was made at the 2025 ILGA-Europe annual conference, which took place in Vilnius, Lithuania.

ILGA-Europe is made up of 700 member organisations working in the field of equality, freedom and justice for LGBTQ+ people in Europe and Central Asia. Next year’s gathering is expected to unite over 400 LGBTQ+ activists and community leaders from the region.

In a statement, Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre’s CEO Oisín O’Reilly said that hosting the conference is “an incredible honour for Ireland and our community”.

He said: “Outhouse is thrilled to co-host this key gathering with LGBT Ireland. It’s a chance to showcase the progress we’ve made, to stand in solidarity with those facing hostility across Europe and Central Asia, and to ensure that LGBTQI+ voices are at the heart of the European conversation on equality and justice during the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

LGBT Ireland’s Policy and Research Manager Tim Hanley said that the 2026 conference comes at a “critical moment” for LGBTQ+ rights in Europe and Central Asia.

“LGBT Ireland is proud to co-host it with Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre and to bring together hundreds of changemakers from across the region in Dublin,” he said. “This is a unique and powerful opportunity to come together, spark bold ideas, build lasting alliances, and drive forward our collective movement for equality and inclusion for everyone.”

ILGA-Europe’s Executive Director Chaber said the strength of ILGA and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights is a result of “standing together”.

“Ireland’s story reminds us how vision, collaboration, and the belief that change is in our hands can transform both law and society,” they said. “ILGA-Europe and our membership are grateful to our Irish members, and proud to be coming to Dublin in this pivotal moment in time.”

