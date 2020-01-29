As Poland's LGBT+ community battle a new wave of homophobia, these queer men have stripped to celebrate their sexuality

An indie magazine is taking the issue of LGBT+ brutality in Poland to task in their latest edition. In 2019 alone, Poland’s local governments declared themselves free of “LGBT+ ideology”, the ruling party attacked LGBT+ rights ahead of the National Election which came under fire from European Parliaments and Pride organisations across the world.

President of EPOA and organiser of Baltic Pride in Latvia, Kristine Garina, said: “The far-right thugs and nationalist politicians who threatened, and in some cases attacked, the Pride movement in Poland last year will be encouraged by national newspapers declaring towns ‘LGBT free zones’, and by a government that makes no secret of its dislike of Poland’s LGBT+ citizens. The European Pride movement will not stand by, and we are coming together to offer our solidarity and support to our colleagues across Poland.”

Same-sex marriage is not recognised in Poland, and the influence of the Catholic Church contributes to rising levels of anti-LGBT+ rhetoric. Indeed, Polish president Andrzej Duda has cited his Catholic faith as grounds for the country’s proposed ban on ‘homosexual propaganda’.

As Poland’s LGBT+ community combats this new wave of right-wing extremism, 14 queer men have stripped in defiance for the pages of Elska Magazine.

“I’ve been saddened by the headlines coming from Poland,” Editor Liam Cambell said in a press release.

“From anti-gay protest marches, to the national distribution of anti-LGBTQ stickers, to even the arrest of local artists who have dared to use the rainbow in their work, and that’s why I knew we had to come to Poland now,”

“I hope that as many Poles as possible will see this work, whether they are proud or disgusted at the results.

“I certainly am incredibly proud of the men I met in Warsaw who were willing to take part in our project and so publicly and intimately declare themselves out and unafraid.”

The ‘Warsaw issue’ takes a strong look at the duality of queer men’s lives, photographing them on the streets of Poland and then more intimately in their homes.