New Pride tote bag raises funds for Ireland's LGBTQ+ youth charity

SuperValu released its new tote bag for Pride Month with the profits from the sales going to Belong To, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ organisation for queer youth.

The totes were announced as part of SuperValu’s ongoing campaign #CommunityIncludesEverybody, which, according to the GAA, “hopes to promote diversity and inclusion within the Gaelic Games community.”

The tote, decorated with the words ‘Carry with Pride’, will be sold for €3 at SuperValu stores across Ireland. They will be available until stocks run out, and sales from the tote bags will be going towards Belong To.

Belong To is an LGBTQ+ youth organisation that dedicates itself to advocacy on an institutional and local level. It creates safe spaces for queer individuals, while also offering education about the LGBTQ+ community, and leading policy.

🏐 Kevin Penrose reflects on his journey, on and off the field play, with @AghyaranGFC #GAA ⬇️ — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 19, 2025

The campaign was launched by Kevin Penrose, a gay footballer playing with Aghyaran, alongside Mark Shield and Hannah Looney, also footballers.

Penrose said the campaign started as a way to broadcast the resources available to queer people and allies.

“It’s a good way to drive people towards Belong To if you’re an ally, an advocate, if you’re going through the struggle of coming out,” Penrose said.

One issue Penrose has encountered is getting allies involved in diversity and inclusion. Events marketed as queer were only attracting attendees who were queer themselves, or women.

“There’s a fear within this sport, where if a straight man goes to one of these events, people will just assume he is gay,” Penrose said. “You want to support the community, but there’s still that fear where your sexuality will be (assumed) by association with the LGBT community.”

Penrose attributes this attitude to the lack of education and awareness of sports club members, especially in rural clubs. This is an area that could use improvement in the future, said Penrose.

Recently, Penrose revealed it was hard for him to get back into the sport after coming out on his podcast. According to BreakingNews.ie, Penrose was encouraged to return to the sport by fellow player and long-time friend, Ronan McNamee.

Ronan’s presence as an ally and advocate allowed Penrose to feel comfortable returning to the football scene. With this campaign, Penrose hopes he can help more people feel comfortable enough to open up about their sexualities.

“They just need to see how good the other side is after you come out,” he said.

