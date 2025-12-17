Privacy group claim TikTok and Grindr shared sensitive data

None of Your Business (noyb), a Vienna-based privacy group, has lodged a complaint against TikTok and Grindr for allegedly breaching privacy laws and sharing sensitive user data. Noyb has also included AppsFlyer, a mobile marketing company, in their complaint.

As Reuters reports, noyb claims that these companies have violated the European Union’s privacy laws. The organisation has urged the Austrian regulators to issue fines to TikTok, Grindr and AppsFlyer.

Noyb is accusing TikTok and Grindr of sharing sensitive data illegally, while AppsFlyer is accused of facilitating unauthorised data transfers.

According to Reuters, noyb claims that a TikTok user issued a data-access request and subsequently discovered that the app had accessed data from other apps, including their use of Grindr and LinkedIn.

Noyb pointed to GDPR, the European Union privacy law, which offers protection with regard to sensitive information, including sexual orientation. IT alleges that neither Grindr nor AppsFlyer had the legal right to share the user’s data with TikTok. Noyb says TikTok claim the information was shared for reasons relating to security, personalised advertising and analytics.

This is not the first time TikTok and Grindr have been subject to privacy complaints. In May 2025, the Irish Data Protection Commission fined TikTok €530 million following an inquiry into the lawfulness of TikTok’s transfers of personal data. The inquiry found that TikTok infringed on GDPR by transferring the data of users in the European Economic Area to China.

In addition to the fines, TikTok was ordered to make its processing compliant within six months.

Grindr, meanwhile, is facing a mass class-action lawsuit after users claimed the hook-up app shared data relating to their HIV status with ad companies. Law firm Austen Hays filed a claim against Grindr in the UK’s High Court in May 2024, alleging that thousands of users had their data misued. As of June, 2025, over 11,000 people have signed up to the class-action claim.