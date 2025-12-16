Project Arts Centre to host exciting evening of alternative queer panto

Dublin Modular has announced its return to Project Arts Centre with An Alternative Panto, a multi-genre, multidisciplinary queer-led late-night event taking place on December 19. Known for its boundary-pushing approach to electronic music and performance, the artist-run organisation promises a night that blends live and electronic sound with visual and performance art in an unconventional festive setting.

The event will unfold across the Upstairs Space at Project Arts Centre, inviting audiences to wander through a series of bubbling rooms filled with performances from a carefully curated line-up of emerging artists from across Ireland. Featuring a mix of live and electronic acts, the programme reflects Dublin Modular’s commitment to experimentation, collaboration and genre-defying creativity. The poster for the festive event was designed by artist Jen Mongey Balfe and is currently on display on the well-known Project Arts billboard.

Founded as a platform for all forms of live electronic music, Dublin Modular has grown into a vibrant community that spans generations and artistic disciplines. While rooted in Dublin, its network reaches across Ireland, drawing together artists and audiences from classical to experimental backgrounds. Beyond music, the organisation continues to expand its practice to include dance, literature, photography and other art forms, fostering a continually evolving creative ecosystem.

With a strong focus on underrepresented voices and unconventional spaces, Dublin Modular has become synonymous with inclusive, forward-thinking events that challenge expectations. An Alternative Panto continues this tradition, offering a festive-season gathering that is anything but traditional.

The line-up for the night is as follows,

8-8.45 – BLINNE (LIVE)

9- 9.45 – Qbanaa (LIVE)

10- 10.45 – Marconi’s Mess (LIVE)

11-12.30 – Mooncup

12.30- 2am – Mercorn Vinyl Bar

7.30-8 – Dub Modular Krew

9-11 pm – Aoife Nic Canna

11-1am – Governess

For a late-night celebration of live and electronic music showcases Ireland’s most exciting emerging artists, you can head to the Project Arts website or follow the link (here), where a limited number of tickets are available.

