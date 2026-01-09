Protests spread across US following fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good

Protests have erupted in cities across the US following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed on Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

Federal officials have said the officer fired in self-defence. However, the city’s mayor and other local officials disputed that account, accusing the agent of acting recklessly. Eyewitnesses said Good had been attempting to leave the situation when she was shot at close range.

Video footage of the incident, widely circulated online, shows Good turning her vehicle away from the agent before he fired at close range. Despite this, the Trump administration has continued to defend the officer, with officials describing Good’s actions as “an act of domestic terrorism”.

In the days following the shooting, hundreds of ICE agents were deployed to Minneapolis as part of a broader federal crackdown on illegal immigration. Similar deployments have taken place in other cities, prompting further demonstrations.

In Portland, Oregon, two people were shot by US border patrol agents outside a hospital on Thursday, January 8. The Portland Police Bureau said officers initially responded to reports of a shooting near the Adventist hospital campus before locating a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds several miles away. Both were taken to hospital, though their conditions were not disclosed.

New York City also saw large protests against ICE. Hundreds gathered in Manhattan’s Foley Square on Wednesday night, January 7, with further rallies on the following day that grew to more than 500 people.

Demonstrators marched through Lower Manhattan towards One World Trade Center, where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding a news conference. Protesters chanted “Justice for Renee Nicole Good” and asked that the federal government take responsibility, accusing them of shielding immigration agents from accountability.

At her news conference, Noem said the ICE officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting had followed his training and that an investigation was ongoing. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded by questioning the adequacy of ICE training, saying many residents now felt unsafe.

A group of New York lawmakers has since called for Noem’s impeachment and announced plans to introduce legislation restricting ICE agents from wearing face coverings and creating a public database of immigration enforcement activity. Protest organisers have vowed to continue demonstrations in the coming days.