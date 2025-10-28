Australia's first puberty blockers ban reinstated hours after court's decision to overturn it

Australia’s first ban on puberty blockers for transgender children has been overturned and then swiftly reinstated in a legal and political clash in Queensland.

The Australian Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, October 28, that the Queensland government’s temporary ban on puberty blockers was invalid, restoring access to the treatment for young trans patients. Justice Peter Callaghan found that the directive failed to meet essential legal standards, including a lack of proper consultation and independent decision-making.

The challenge was brought by the mother of a 14-year-old trans boy who had been denied access to hormone therapy after Queensland became the first Australian state to impose such a restriction in January. Represented by the LGBTI Legal Service, the case sought a judicial review of the government’s decision, arguing it was unlawful.

Justice Callaghan agreed, noting that Queensland Health had not adequately consulted executives before implementing the ban. They were reportedly given 22 minutes via video call to consider a directive that would ban hormone therapy for young people.

Outside the court, the mother of the teenager described the months-long process as “exhausting” but said the outcome was worth it for her son and other trans children. “I am incredibly relieved,” she said. “I’m so pleased not just for my own kid but for all the other trans kids affected by the ban. It really was a David versus Goliath battle because we were going up against the resources of the state government.”

However, the relief was short-lived. Just hours after the judgment, Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced that he would issue a new ministerial directive, effectively reinstating the pause on new prescriptions for puberty blockers.

“My child’s medical treatment was ultimately decided by the government with no input from anyone with expertise in treating transgender young people,” the mother said following the announcement. “I don’t know any Queenslander who would want decisions about their child’s medical care decided by politicians or doctors operating outside their area of expertise.”

Earlier this year, Queensland Health director-general David Rosengren introduced the original directive, banning public doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone treatment to new patients under 18.

The renewed freeze has reignited fierce debate over trans healthcare rights in Australia, leaving many families once again in limbo.