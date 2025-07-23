Queer Asian Pride Ireland condemns racist attack in Tallaght

Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI) has issued a powerful statement condemning the racially motivated assault of an Indian man in Kilnamanagh, Tallaght. The man, believed to be in his 40s and newly arrived in the country, was violently attacked by a group of young men on Parkhill Road on the evening of Saturday, July 19. The brutal incident has left both local residents and national advocacy groups heartbroken and angry.

“We are angry and heartbroken by the vicious racial attack on Parkhill Road, Kilnamanagh. A man was brutalised in public, his body beaten, his dignity violated. Not because of anything he did, but simply because of who he is. It was a hate crime, plain and brutal,” QAPI’s statement read.

“Let us be clear: this attack is not an isolated incident. It is a direct outcome of a system that has tolerated racism, normalised xenophobia and homophobia, allowing far-right ideology to fester, unchecked, unpunished, and now, emboldened.”

The statement called out political rhetoric from senior government figures, attributing blame to language that mirrors far-right sentiments. “In 2023, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that Ireland had ‘too many people arriving here too quickly,’ and current Taoiseach Simon Harris said the country must not be a ‘soft touch’ on immigration—language that echoes far-right talking points and contributes to normalising suspicion and hostility toward migrants and asylum seekers.”

Regarding the attack in Tallaght, Queer Asian Pride Ireland has demanded urgent and decisive measures from state authorities, listing five core actions:

Immediate prosecution under the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Act.

Comprehensive and culturally competent support for the survivor and his family.

Transparent communication from An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice.

Anti-racism education and digital literacy initiatives in schools and youth programmes.

Increased resources for grassroots, migrant-led organisations working in affected communities.

The victim, reportedly an Amazon employee, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital after suffering bleeding wounds across his body. Local resident Jennifer Murray provided emergency assistance, using her cycling gear to compress the man’s injuries. Her actions were praised widely.

Local People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy stated, “Murray’s willingness to help the injured man represents the real Tallaght that stands together against violence and hate.” He offered his sympathy to the victim and his family, calling the assault “the latest in a series of recent racially motivated attacks by a gang” in the area.

An Garda Síochána has urged the public not to share video footage of the incident circulating on social media.

In response to the incident, a protest calling for an end to racist attacks will take place in Dublin on Saturday, July 26. Attendees will gather at City Hall at 1pm, before marching to the Dáil. The protest has been organised by members of the migrant community in Ireland, with support from United Against Racism, Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, Migrant Nurses Ireland and Unite the Union.