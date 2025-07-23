Head of Northern Ireland Civil Service warned over Belfast Pride participation

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has been warned that it will be “open to the charge of acting politically” for participating in Belfast Pride. According to internal emails reported on by the BBC, a senior advisor told the head of the service, Jayne Brady, that “there would be criticism for any decision” they take. The message added, “not attending also leaves you open to the charge that we are not living up to our commitments to be a fair and equitable employer”.

With the NICS boasting a total of around 24,000 staff, members of its LGBTQ+ network are due to march in Belfast Pride on Saturday, July 26, as they have done since 2018. The service says it is “committed to being an inclusive employer”; however, there has been much back and forth over the decision, with impartiality concerns expressed by certain politicians.

In March, Belfast Pride announced it was excluding Stormont executive parties from the parade, after they supported the implementation of a ban on puberty blockers for under 18s. Brady was therefore advised that “there should be engagement at a political level before a final decision is taken” regarding the NICS’ participation.

At a meeting in June, Minister for Finance John O’Down of Sinn Féin, whose department has responsibility for civil service matters, said he was “content for NICS to retain a presence” at Belfast Pride.

However, the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) criticised the service’s involvement in the parade. The party’s equality spokesperson, Ann McClure, claimed the NICS was “fully aware of the political sensitivities” but “pressed ahead regardless”. She also questioned if Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was consulted.

In a statement, the DUP affirmed that it was “a decision for the head of the NI Civil Service, not ministers”.

“Public sector organisations should not be involved in political campaigns,” a party spokesperson added.

Elsewhere, former Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray is also due to attend the parade, despite the Alliance Party, of which he is a member, being banned. Murray made history in 2024 by becoming the city’s first out gay mayor, and he plans to attend on Saturday in a personal capacity.

Belfast Pride runs from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 27. More information on the festival is available here.