Queer Dublin writer undertakes 24-hour fast to raise awareness of journalists killed in Gaza

Queer Dublin journalist David Monaghan is undertaking a 24-hour fast as part of the Hunger For Justice: Gaza campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Launched by Nenagh Friends of Palestine, with Cloughjordan Palestine Justice and the North Tipperary branch of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Hunger for Justice: Gaza aims to keep people’s focus on Palestine. Having started on April 15, 2024, the campaign sees a chain of volunteers who each take up a 24-hour fast.

Each day, a new person refrains from eating any food or drink (except water). With over 400 volunteers having already undertaken the fast, the campaign raises awareness of the suffering endured by the citizens of Gaza due to the Israeli blockade of food and water.

Since Israel launched its military offensive in October 2023, more than 59,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and the death toll continues to rise. Now the population is facing “man-made” mass starvation due to the aid blockade imposed by Israel.

David Monaghan is set to take up the fast on July 29, marking Day 412 of the campaign. He is dedicating his fast to fellow journalist Muntaser Al-Sawaf and 224 other journalists who have been killed in Gaza. With his fast, David wants to call out the deliberate targeting of journalists in Palestine.

Speaking to GCN, David explained: “I decided to take part to assist Nenagh Friends of Palestine in whatever way I can. It is a harrowing sight, witnessing the concentrated starvation of a civilian population while the world shrugs its shoulders.

“History will not smile kindly on humanity at this moment in time. Make no mistake: Israel is committing genocide,” Monaghan continued.

“I decided to dedicate my fast to Muntaser Al-Sawaf, a Palestinian journalist killed in an Israeli airstrike, and 224 other journalists who have been slain by Israel in Gaza.

“They were killed in the line of work, bravely providing coverage to this atrocity despite the danger, while many of their colleagues in the west covered their ears. I wanted to acknowledge their bravery.”

To support David’s efforts, you can donate to the campaign at this link. And if you would like to become one of the volunteers involved in the Hunger For Justice campaign, you can register here.