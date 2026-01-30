Incredible queer events taking place in Ireland this February

Rejoice, January is ALMOST over, and with a stunning lineup of queer events, February is looking particularly swell.

Sure, it may be a short month, but what February lacks in length, it makes up for in festivities, and we’re here to guide you through it all. So, whether you want to go all out for Valentine’s Day, Imbolc, or you just want to boogie those January blues away, here’s what’s on this month.

Mother x IMBOLC

Sunday, February 1, 11pm

LoSt LaNe

Our pals at Mother are kicking off February and celebrating Imbolc, the Pagan holiday, with a ritualistic night of clubbing. In the Main Room, Rocky T. Delgado and Claire Beck will bring big energy and deep grooves. Over in the Library, meanwhile, Ruth Kavanagh will go back-to-back with Kelly-Anne Byrne for a more intimate but no less powerful session. Meanwhile, the Round Bar hosts Naomi Diamond, keeping bodies moving until late.

Pop Off the Tops!

Friday, February 6, 7pm

The Wild Duck Pub, Temple Bar

Prepare your party piece and pop along to the Chaska Project’s Open Mic, hosted by Astro and Khia The Asylum. This event, which will be 2000s-themed, provides a welcoming environment for performers looking for a platform, while also raising funds for gender-affirming care for a Chaska Project member.

The Cheek

Friday, February 6, 10.30pm

The Grand Social Ballroom

It’s been a long three-years, but queer club night The Cheek is back, bringing the duelling elements of the soft and the daring to the Grand Social. DJ Rí will be on the decks, blasting out nostalgic beats and dancefloor throwbacks til late.

NeoN X Ellen Trenn

Friday, February 6, 11pm

Wigwam, Dublin

Queer collective NeoN is inviting powerhouse Berlin DJ Ellen Trenn to Wigwam’s basement for a night of sheer techno bliss. In addition to Trenn, NeoN’s own Reveller and Blewit will provide support, creating a powerful meeting of Berlin’s counter-culture and Dublin’s underground.

My Goodness, My Goddess

Saturday, February 7, 1pm

Spend your Saturday at this alternative life drawing session hosted by Dr Sketchy. My Goodness, My Goddess is an artistic celebration of Imbolc, offering artists of all abilities the opportunity to capture the beauty of muses and cabaret artists Laura LaVelle and Aurora Divine.

Club GASS Valentine’s Special

Saturday, February 14, 9pm

Róisín Dubh

The folks at Club GASS are hosting a stunning Valentine’s Night party, hosted by Galway drag royalty Kiki St Clair, and featuring a performance from AvatarGuille and Abra Kedavre, the creators of Fuego & Flavour. Expect a night of lip-syncing, pole artistry, acrobatics and some solid DJ sets from Vasuki Red and DJ John.

Valentine’s Ball for the LGBTQ+ Community & Allies

Saturday, February 14, 8.30pm

Longford Arms Hotel, Longford

Don your best gothic look for this inclusive Valentine’s Day Ball hosted by the Hazy Rainbow Social Club. Attendees will be welcome to enjoy a night of live entertainment, music and dance, and maybe, if Cupid’s aim is true, romance may blossom.

Rivalry: A Heated Rivalry Club Night

Friday, February 20, 7.30pm

The George

Heated Rivalry fever is here, and The George is not immune! Join drag legend Victoria Secret for a screening of the hugely popular hockey drama and a Heated Rivlery-themed drag show.

In-Vitro

February 2-21

Bewley’s Theatre

Written by queer playwright Aoife O’Connor and inspired by her own experiences navigating IVF, In Vitro charts one same-sex couple’s journey to parenthood. Catch activist Ranae Von Meding at a post-performance talk on February 7, as she shines a light on how Irish law leaves queer families behind.

GCN’s So You Think You Can Drag

Friday, February 27, 7.30pm

The George

Last, but by no means least, join GCN and the fabulous host Davina Devine for the second instalment of So You Think You Can Drag. For one night only, a host of familiar faces will take to the stage, serving lewks as they debut their drag personas. Money raised on the night will go towards supporting GCN, Ireland’s independent LGBTQ+ media. You can grab your tickets right here.

This concludes our list of queer events happening in Ireland this February. Want to see yours featured? Reach out to us on socials, and we’ll include it in our next round-up!