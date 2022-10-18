7 fresh queer events happening this October and beyond you should check out

As autumn kicks into full swing, get out of the cold and into the community through one of the many amazing queer events happening in October. The below list is just a selection of all the incredible projects and initiatives in the works at the moment across Ireland, and if we’ve missed any, be sure to let us know!

Demon at Gallery X

Dublin-based queer singer-songwriter and composer Guilherme Cosme is launching Demon – an experimental visual music performance at Gallery X on Tuesday, October 18 at 7pm. In the piece, the Brazilian artist presents a dark meditation on mental issues, traumas and child abuse.

“You can expect a visceral and nuanced performance from me – I’m not afraid to confront and expose my demons or being vulnerable to an audience,” Cosme states. “Most of the songs for this project were written in moments of crises and by exposing such intimate parts of myself I aim to connect with those who may relate to the themes”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjsmfbmsPVG/

Pooling Our Potential

Seeding the County Cork is organising its first community-led, community-based seminars in partnership with Cork County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development. The free event takes place from 9am – 4pm in O’Donovan’s Hotel, Clonakilty with coffee available on arrival and a light lunch provided.

There’s a full programme of talks and workshops organised, and if you can’t make it to Cork for the day, the 11:45am event ‘Trans in Rural Ireland’ with Eilís Ní Fhlannagáin is being live-streamed on Facebook.

Shared Music Sessions

The nationwide tour of Festival in a Van’s Shared Music Sessions has extended its shows until November 10. The concerts see Irish and Ukrainian artists team up to share their cultures through music and song in gigs across 21 counties in Ireland. The Shared Music Sessions are preparing to travel to Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Galway, having already travelled to several locations throughout autumn.

Among the talented musicians involved are Valery and Olena Supruniuk of the Rozumovsky Salon Ensemble, singer Maryna Odolska, trio Elena and Kyrill Yakovenko with Dmytro Danylchuk, and Irish names such as Fin Furey, Oisin Murphy, Sinead McKenna, Shane Sullivan and the Florence Road Band.

Thanks to everyone who came to our #SharedMusic Sessions today in Limerick! Thanks also to @creativeirl, @LimerickCouncil and @musgenlimerick for their support. pic.twitter.com/h9N8bNmnwD — Festival in a Van (@festivalinvan) October 11, 2022

A Day in May

The Pavilion Theatre is hosting a revival of the highly acclaimed play A Day in May by Colin Murphy, from October 26 – 29. The wonderful piece is based on the book of the same name by Charlie Bird and masterfully celebrates Ireland’s queer community.

“When an email dropped into my inbox saying that A Day in May would be coming back to the stafe, I was overcome with joy. Since my diagnosis, I have had a burning desire to see this incredible production revived. My involvement in the Marriage Equality Referendum – and the subsequent book and play that resulted – is one of my proudest achievements,” said Charlie Bird.

The Jezebel Jocks Halloween Cabaret

For those of you looking for queer events that are slightly more spooky, The Jezebel Jocks are hosting a Drag King Cabaret Halloween Special on October 29 in The Galway Rowing Club. The show will feature the multi-talented Victor Victoria, Guise Gio LeMinge, Jock the Lad, Dan Sing, Pelvis Presley, and back by popular demand, Kenny Todgers.

Dressing up is optional, but for those that opt in, there is a range of fabulous prizes up for grabs for the best costume. The MC on the night is comedian Kate Maloney, and there will also be an after-show disco for those looking to party late into the night.

Jungle Door at The Mick Lally Theatre

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Jungle Door is coming to The Mick Lally Theatre in Galway on October 30. Starting at 8pm, the show invites audiences to indulge in the joyous, disheartening, and hopeful moments over a year shared by ex-lovers Michelle and Louise as they rekindle their friendship.

“Deep-rooted issues are tackled head-on; queer culture, body image, and homelessness in a comedic dramatic piece from this homegrown Irish team. Good dramatic devices with note-worthy writing and acting,” raved one reviewer.

We have a VERY EXCITING announcement! Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe we are performing Jungle Door at The Mick Lally Theatre on October 30th, 8pm! Jungle Door is supported by @GalwayCityCo .https://t.co/yYnq6qvoGn — evasecho (@evasecho) October 4, 2022

Quirk Market

The 4th edition of Quirk market is coming to All My Friends in Dublin, celebrating spooky season on Sunday, October 30. If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself over the bank holiday weekend, queer artists, designers and entrepreneurs will be selling their fabulous pieces from 12 – 5pm, so get down and support local LGBTQ+ creators.

GCN is excited to announce that members of our lovely team will be setting up a stall to sell some of our classic merch pieces, as well as a brand-new collection that is soon to be released. Don’t miss out, and trust us when we say that this line will fly off the shelves!

Bonus: Grindr, Cider and Cher

In typical GCN fashion, we’re giving you more than you bargained for, and our bonus pick for this list is sure to be hugely popular. If your Ocotber calendar is already booked up, and you’re looking for some queer events to go to later on in the year, than this one’s for you!

Coming to Smock Alley on November 17, Grindr, Cider and Cher is a show that sees a countryman take his first steps across the threshold of a big-city gay bar, a lesbian grimace through a Build-a-Willy hen party event, and a scene queen give himself a haircut that only one other man will see.

The multi-media piece runs as part of the Irish Language Literary Festival, and is written by Ciara Ní É, Eoin Mc Evoy and Sam Ó Fearraigh for Oireachtas na Samhna.