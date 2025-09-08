Fabulous queer highlights at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Taking place on September 7, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) had no shortage of queer highlights. With a ceremony that largely celebrated female artists, the awards offered some memorable moments for all LGBTQ+ fans. Have a look below!

Lady Gaga receiving the top award

Entering the scene as the most nominated artist of the night with a total of 12 nods, Lady Gaga took home the honour of Artist of the Year, beating out Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé. Mother Monster also won three additional awards, dedicating the wins to her fans.

“I hope, as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life. That you can count on yourself and your simple skills to keep you whole, your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft deserves to be rewarded for its passion,” she said in her acceptance speech, before running off to her Mayhem Ball show.

Sabrina Carpenter’s entire performance

Going home with two major awards for Best Pop Artist and Best Album, Sabrina Carpenter made a strong statement for trans and queer solidarity with her retro-themed performance of ‘Tears’.

Drag Race stars including Denali, Lexi Love, Laganja Estranja, Symone and Willam and ballroom legends Honey Balenciaga and Malik Brehon joined the star on stage for a rain-filled choreography, before bringing out signs that read “In Trans We Trust,” “Dolls Dolls Dolls,” “Love Each Other,” “Support Local Drag”, “Protect Trans Rights” and more.

The set nodded to the critically acclaimed music video for ‘Tears’, which pays homage to The Rocky Horror Picture Show and stars queer actor Colman Domingo in full drag.

Conan Gray reimagines Romeo and Juliet

In what is likely one of the queerest moments to ever happen on the VMAs stage, singer Conan Gray appeared as Romeo to a Juliet played by actor Corey Fogelmanis. This queer reimagining of the tragic love story accompanied an emotional rendition of Gray’s single ‘Vodka Cranberry’.

Ariana Grande thanks the gays

Between astounding outfit changes, Ariana Grande accepted the award for Best Pop and Video of the Year for her ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ short film. Concluding her acceptance speech, the star said: “And thank you to my therapist and gay people. I love you!”

Ricky Martin honoured with the first-ever Latin Icon award

Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon award, honouring his incredible music career and the role he played in paving the way for other Latin artists. After performing a medley of some of his legendary hits, including ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘Maria’, he thanked fans, saying: “I am addicted to your applause, that’s why I keep coming back.”

Yungblud’s tribute performance

Pansexual singer-songwriter Yungblud was joined on stage by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt for a tribute to late artist Ozzy Osbourne. In an electric performance, the group staged some of Osbourne’s greatest hits, including ‘Crazy Train’, ‘Changes’ and ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’.

These are some of the queer highlights that took place at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Check out all of this year’s winners here.

