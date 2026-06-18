Queer Line Dance Club to support CMAT at Cork concert

The London-based Queer Line Dance Club is set to support CMAT at her concert in Cork’s Virgin Media Park on Saturday, June 20. The group will set the tone for the gig with their unique dancing – very on-brand with the cowboy aesthetic the singer is known for – while incorporating a queer twist.

The club has been run by Billi and Sinead for the past two years, teaching people how to line dance to music from Dolly Parton, Doechii, Cascada, Chappell Roan and everything in between. Starting in East London, they have grown over the past few years, now teaching 400 people a month at their resident locations of Walthamstow Trades Hall, MOTH Club and Bishopsgate Institute.

The Queer Line Dance Club have also hosted some sessions at Bonanza, the queer country club named #13 in Time Out’s 50 best Nights in London list. Described themselves as being part of a growing movement of queer interest in country music, they have also appeared at a number of festivals such as Mighty Hoopla and Lost Village.

The country genre is growing in popularity not just in Europe, but also in North America. In the UK, country music has seen a 67% surge in popularity in 2024, largely thanks to the rising popularity of artists like Chappell Roan and CMAT, among others.

In preparation for their appearance on the Cork leg of CMAT’s EUROCOUNTRY tour, Billi and Sinead said, “Cork, we’re coming for you. Taking the dancefloor to Virgin Media Park feels like a pinch-me moment.”

They continued, “A few years ago we were teaching line dancing in a pub back room, and now we’re bringing it to tens of thousands of CMAT fans in Ireland. Queer line dancing belongs everywhere, and we can’t wait to prove it to Cork”.

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Queer Line Dance Club has some other upcoming events this summer, alongside the CMAT gig. This includes their Folkestone Pride show on July 25, the Queer Dance Dayfest on August 16, the Lost Village Festival on August 28, and many more regular events at their resident locations.

The Cork concert follows on from CMAT’s sold-out St. Anne’s Park show in Dublin on May 30, in which fellow queer line dancing group Strut were a support act. Their appearance was received well by critics and attendees alike.

CMAT will also be supported in Cork by the all-woman Irish trad group, Biird, who, alongside Queer Line Dance Club, will ensure it is a night to remember for all in attendance.

Tickets for the CMAT’s concert in Virgin Media Park can be purchased here.

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