Belong To launches series of summer events for Ireland's LGBTQ+ youth

The annual Belong To Summer Project has been launched for 2026! The queer youth organisation shared its list of free events for LGBTQ+ people in the age groups of 14 to 17 and 18 to 23. This year’s summer project will include workshops covering food, theatre, art, sustainability and more. The first event will start on June 29, with the last day being August 28.

All activities and events for the project are tailored separately for under-18s and over-18s to ensure that sessions are age-appropriate and relevant. The programme is funded by the Department of Education and Youth and delivered in partnership with Dublin City Council and the Abbey Theatre.

The aim of this annual event, according to Belong To, is to “create a safe, inclusive and welcoming space where young people can connect, build friendships and explore creativity, identity and wellbeing. Participants can attend as many or as few events as they like, with flexible weekly drop-in options available.”

Director of Youth Services at Belong To, Carmel Walsh, spoke about the upcoming programme: “We are thrilled to bring back the Summer Project for 2026. Summer can sometimes be an isolating time for LGBTQ+ youth when school routines end. This project provides a vital, joyful space for young people to be themselves, make lifelong friends, and explore their passions.”

For those interested in taking part in the Belong To Summer Project, there will be a preliminary ‘Kick-Off Week’ from June 29 to July 3, when participants can meet others, help shape the summer schedule, and get to know the Belong To team. While attendance is encouraged, it is not required for attending other events later in the schedule.

There will also be a ‘Trans Joy Week’, featuring a much-loved Transboree celebration, with creative workshops, guest speakers, a barber and hairdressing station, and a community pizza party. It is taking place from July 6 to 10.

‘Theatre Week with the Abbey Theatre’ comes next at the Belong To Summer Project, running from July 20 to 31. It will feature a workshop where participants develop and perform an original piece on the stage of Ireland’s national theatre. Workshops will cover improvisation, drama skills and storytelling.

‘Your Week’ will take place from August 3 to 7, with youth members encouraged to come up with their own event, voting on and designing activities such as beach trips, picnics or sustainability-themed workshops.

Next up is ‘Creativity and Culture Week’ from August 10 to 14. It will include upcycling workshops and visits to leading cultural institutions like the National Gallery, IMMA and the National Museum of Ireland.

The ‘Health and Wellbeing Week’ is running from August 17 to 21. It will focus on mental health, substance awareness, as well as outdoor activities such as hikes and sporting events.

To wrap it up, the ‘End of Summer Celebration’ is taking place from August 24 to 28. The event will feature music, food, games and reflection on the work done in other weeks. The Belong To Summer Project hopes this will celebrate friendship and memories made throughout the programme.

For more information on Belong To’s Summer Project for 2026, click here.

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