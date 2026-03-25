Queer model calls out homophobic and transphobic abuse during Dublin photoshoot

A queer model who was targeted with homophobic and transphobic abuse during a photoshoot in Dublin said the experience reminds them of “how much trans women get harassed.”

Rain Dove, a US model, was taking part in a Dublin photoshoot with Irish photographer Niamh Barry, when they were targeted with verbal abuse. In a video taken during the shoot, a young boy steps in front of the camera and says “gay boy”. He continues to shout this insult as he walks down the street, while Dove shouts back, suggesting jokingly that they identify instead as a “les boy”.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Dove alleged that a taxi driver also harassed them with homophobic abuse. Another individual, the model claimed, cycled by and shouted “back in the closet”.

In a video published on the Irish Independent, Rain said that they are “used to being harassed on the internet”, and shared that the experience highlights the level of harassment that trans women have to deal with regularly. When they are subject to abuse, they say their compassion “goes straight to the intersections of being harassed”.

In an Instagram story addressing the incident, Dove wrote that when the abuse occurred they “didn’t think twice about it because it happens to me a lot.”

“But I want to be clear,” they wrote. “While I have experienced some wild, wild abuse and violence on the streets at times – it’s almost always intended towards me because people think I’m a transgender woman or drag queen. So while I’m in danger – real danger that has real consequences – truth is that oddly it’s usually because I’m in the line of fire intended for trans folx and drag queens. So in these times, we double down our thoughts and prayers for them.”

They added that when trans people and drag performers are “free to walk the streets safely,” they will be too.

“Until then, my fate is bonded to their own in a cemented state of allyship through bloodshed side by side,” they added.