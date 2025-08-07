Hilarious queer moments from Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Move over Academy Awards, there’s a new star in town. Hosted by gay comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards have burst onto the scene, serving up famous faces, camp categories, and no shortage of meme-worthy moments.

The ceremony originally took place in July, but was televised for the first time on Wednesday, August 6. Overnight, it has become a cultural sensation, with hilarious clips flooding social media, and in case you missed it, we’ve rounded up some of the best queer moments below!

The Reneé Rapp Award for Power in Lesbianism

Reneé Rapp was on hand to present a very special award for Power in Lesbianism. The notoriously media-untrained singer introduced the category saying, “Pants, fingers, Shego from Kim Possible… If any of these words mean anything to you, you might be a lesbian.”

She went on to read out the nominees, who included: Probably your grandma, even though she was married to your grandpa for 50 years; Women in film crews wearing hard clothes to do their tough job; Miss Honey – Matilda; Muna; and Carabiners.

The award ultimately went to your “Big futch, switch, granola lesbian” grandma, who sent an important message from heaven: “Lesbian sex is amazing, scissoring is real”.

Almost everyone in the crowd was happy with the winner, bar Muna, who was less than impressed.

In Absentia

Another highlight of the Las Culturistas Awards was when Yang and Rogers took time to acknowledge those who had passed—not passed away, rather passed on attending because they had “other sh*t” to do. Soundtracked by the hosts singing ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, stars like Troye Sivan, Katseye and Kaia Gerber sent in video messages, while Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also sent videos, somewhat misunderstanding the brief.

Photos of other absentees appeared on the screen, including Charli xcx, Lady Gaga, and Chappell Roan (who couldn’t make it due to a “guinea pig emergency”).

Queer singer Lucy Dacus joined Yang and Rogers to perform the end of the song, surprising the audience in the room.

Creatine Award for Straight Male Excellence

One of the categories recognised the rarity of straight male excellence. Presented by Jack Quaid and Dylan Efron (with a script written by a lesbian), the nominees were: Bad Bunny for his Calvin Klein ad, Sebastian Stan, Senator Bernie Sanders, Andy Samberg, and Jack Antonoff for his work on Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’.

The award went to Samberg, who gave his acceptance speech wearing a backwards cap and a gilet.

Bowen and Matt’s ‘Abracadabra’ cover

Although not an award, the category was: ‘Dance or Die’, and the Las Culturistas hosts certainly delivered. Covering Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Abracadabra’, the pair lit up the stage with a full-out, choreographed routine and flawless vocals to match. It was a performance to make Mother Monster proud.

Lisa Rinna models Outfit of the Year nominees

Throughout the night, Real Housewives icon Lisa Rinna modelled the nominees for Outfit of the Year. These included Demi Moore’s yellow coat from The Substance, Tominthée Chalamet at a Knicks game, a pretty girl getting coffee in just sweatpants and a tank top, and Pedro Pascal in the Protect the Dolls T-shirt. The final entry was Lisa Rinna in whatever she wants, which took home the prize.

Award category names

As well as the Reneé Rapp Award for Power in Lesbianism and the Creatine Award for Straight Male Excellence, there were other entries for the best category name. There was Best Gay Guy – Normal, Best Gay Guy – Famous and Best Gay Guy – Somewhere in Between, as well as the Daddy Award and separately, the Father Award. And lest we forget, the iconic Best Way to Ride With Your B*tches award.

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards first took place as a bit on Yang and Rogers’ podcast in 2021. It has since evolved into this fully televised event, and we can’t wait to see what next year’s has in store!

