Queer poet and activist Andrea Gibson passes away

On Monday, July 14, Andrea Gibson, queer poet and Colorado’s Poet Laureate, passed away from ovarian cancer, according to their fiancée Megan Falley.

Gibson died surrounded by their family, friends, past and present lovers, and their three dogs in their home. Their poetry reflected their journey towards accepting their gender identity and terminal cancer diagnosis, along with their passion for social justice and love for their fiancée.

Born in Maine in 1975, they moved to Colorado in the late 1990s with their girlfriend. It was in 2023 that the governor of the state, Jared Polis, awarded Gibson the title of Poet Laureate.

“Andrea’s voice holds a fierce conviction in inspiring others to pursue art and take action toward solving social issues and they personify our Colorado for All spirit,” said Polis during the award ceremony.

They authored multiple books, including Lord of the Butterflies, Take Me With You, and Pansy. The poet also released a plethora of spoken word albums.

They were involved with multiple activist groups, including Vox Feminista and Take Back the Night, dedicated to protesting for LGBTQ+ issues and suicide awareness.

In 2021, Gibson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The next year, they were given the diagnosis that the cancer had reoccurred.

In 2023, Gibson and Falley starred in a documentary by a friend of Gibson, Ryan White. The documentary, Come See Me in the Light, follows the couple as they navigate Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

The documentary features a song titled, ‘Salt Then Sour Then Sweet’, written by Gibson, Sara Bareilles, and Brandi Carlile. It was first shown at the Sundance Film Festival, where critics gave it a variety of positive reviews, winning the Festival Favorite award. The documentary will be released on Apple TV later this year.

Following the announcement of their passing, fans and friends shared an outpouring of condolences and shared memories of how Gibson’s writings impacted them.

Many found meaning in their queer poetry, citing it as aiding them in their journey towards understanding their gender identity. Their writing left its mark on many.

Irish singer-songwriter Soak paid tribute to Gibson on their story, sharing, “years ago, Andrea and (their) special pup, Squash, took me out on tour in the states… to witness Andrea perform night after night was so incredibly moving and inspiring. The lens from which they viewed the world never failed to give me hope. They will be so very missed”.

In their memorial post, Falley shared a line from a poem Gibson had written before their passing.

“I am more here than I ever was before,” wrote Gibson. “I am more with you than I ever could have imagined.”

Rest in power, Andrea Gibson.