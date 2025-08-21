Queer women’s+ sexual health and wellbeing conference returns to Cork

Q Con, the national queer women’s+ sexual health and wellbeing conference, is returning on September 13 and 14. Organised by LINQ Ireland, the GALAS award-winning event is trans and non-binary inclusive, and will take place in the MTU Cork School of Music on Union Quay.

The conference will once again be an authentic exploration of sexual health and wellbeing and contribute to positive queer visibility. The weekend will be packed full of interesting discussions and workshops, and attendees are told to expect sessions on kink, pleasure, bisexuality, identity, queer and Black experiences, ageing, collage-making, dance, yoga, chi gong, body painting, speed dating and plenty more to spark curiosity and connection.

There will also be three exceptional keynote speakers: Joelle Taylor, March McDermott and Ailbhe Smyth.

Joelle Taylor is the author of four collections of poetry. Her publication, C+NTO & Othered Poems, won the 2021 T.S. Eliot Prize and the 2022 Polari Book Prize. The collection is also currently being adapted for theatre with a view to touring. She is also co-curator and host of Out-Spoken Live at the Southbank Centre, a Poetry Fellow of the University of East Anglia and an actor, recently appearing in Blue by Derek Jarman.

Mary McDermott is a feminist philosopher, analyst, radical educator and activist. She has a particular interest in the intersection between personal change and social change, and has worked across the university, NGO and community sectors to generate dialogue, learning and engagement for the last 30 years.

Ailbhe Smyth is an LGBTQ+, feminist and social activist. She chaired the National LGBT Federation for over 12 years, and played a key role in the Marriage Equality referendum. She co-founded and chaired the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment and was co-director of Together for Yes, the national campaign for abortion. Currently, she is Chair of Women’s Aid and also of Ballyfermot STAR Addiction services, a board member of Age Action and Patron of the Women’s Collective Ireland.

Alongside the conference, there will be a Saturday night social, OUTrageous. Taking place at Hamish’s Bar, the event will feature Cork duo Velvet, followed by a DJ, for an unforgettable night of dancing and fun.

Tickets for Q Con, the national queer women’s+ sexual health and wellbeing conference, are on sale now here.

