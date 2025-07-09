Cork-based LGBTQ+ charity LINC rebrands to LINQ Ireland

In May, LINC officially rebranded to LINQ Ireland to better reflect what the organisation has always stood for. The team tells us more.

LINC was founded in 1999 as a grassroots community initiative at a time when lesbian and bisexual women had very little visibility and no safe or affirming space, such as a community centre. The name stood for Lesbians in Cork, a bold, proud declaration of identity and belonging. It said, “We are here, and we are building space for ourselves.”

Over the years, LINC grew into a hub for connection, health, advocacy, visibility and lots of fun. In the organisation, we have always used the term ‘lesbian’ broadly, to include lesbian, bisexual and queer women (both cis and trans), as well as non-binary and intersex persons who feel connected to lesbian identities, activism, communities and cultures. This includes all LBTI+ women and non-binary people that identify or are perceived as lesbian, bisexual or queer.

However, as Kate Moynihan, LINQ Ireland’s Manager, states, our name has not always reflected who we are. From the beginning, almost 30 years ago, trans women were involved and welcomed in LINC. Non-binary lesbians were also involved in setting up the organisation. While that identity label was not used at the time, that is who they were and continue to be.

As time went on, we came to understand that language and structure matter. A name can open doors or quietly close them. While people felt accepted inside, the name Lesbians in Cork didn’t always signal that this was a space for them.

Over months of talking and consulting with our community, we have chosen to change our name to LINQ Ireland. LINC: Advocating for Lesbian and Bisexual Women in Ireland is changing into LINQ Ireland: Advocating for Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Women, Trans and Non-Binary Inclusive.

LINQ Ireland makes it clear that it’s a welcoming space for all who feel connected in varying complex ways to a sense of lesbian identity. LINQ Ireland is the place for those who are thrilled by lesbian activism (even if it is just from an admiring distance). Mostly, LINQ Ireland is there for all who want to engage in the joy and challenge of lesbian community-making.

LINQ Ireland stands intentionally on its own. We wanted a name that was open, expansive, and future-facing. A name that could evolve with our community rather than limit it. It was also important to hold onto the pronunciation of the name so the legacy would not be lost and to honour that deep connection people hold with the old name. We also included Ireland to reflect the reality of our reach; the work we do, the connections we’ve built, and the support we’ve always offered nationally.

LINQ Ireland is a continuation of our journey, not a departure from it. It’s still rooted in feminism and community work, but it makes more space for everyone who has always been a part of our story.

We’ve reviewed and revised our language, both in name and throughout our promotional materials and website. We have used the name change as an opportunity to amend and improve our website, flyers, banners and pop-ups. If you visit us on White Street, Cork, you will see our new beautiful design out front. This is combined with a fantastic volunteer-led effort to repaint inside as well.

With LINQ Ireland, our name may have changed, but our ethos and heart haven’t. We are still here to build community, to create change, and to support LBQ women, trans and non-binary inclusive.

LINQ Ireland will continue to facilitate community development and remain a hub for gatherings and projects. Our current programmes as listed by Soph Eales-White, LINQ Ireland’s Community Health Worker, include providing space for groups to come together to do queer crafting, enjoy games nights and trivia nights, or book club meetings.

The ever-popular drama group is where the thespians co-create their own plays and perform them at the Cork Arts Theatre space. The online Irish language conversation group Ciorcal Comhrá, tugann sé deis do dhaoine ár dteanga dhúchais a chleachtadh agus a fheabhsú. LINQ Rebels soccer is going from strength to strength, with two upcoming tournaments this summer. LINQ Ireland also facilitates a bi group, a potluck supper club, an online social and an over-40s group—as well, of course, as providing a welcoming city-centre drop-in space and many annual calendar events such as Christmas parties, Health Week, and several activities and trips for queer parents and their children.

LINQ Ireland also carries out LGBTQI+ Diversity Training, speaks to communities and schools and provides 1:1 peer support as well as signposting to other services.

Last year at The GALAS (Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ awards), the LINQ Ireland-organised event, Q-Con, won event of the year. Q-Con is the National Queer Women’s Sexual Health and Wellbeing Conference, and this year, it will take place on September 13 and 14, at the MTU, Cork School of Music. One of the confirmed keynote speakers is the electrifying spoken word performer, Joelle Taylor, who won the T. S. Eliot Prize for C+nto: & Othered Poems. Next year, from May 15 to 17, LINQ Ireland will be the community partner for the Lesbian Lives Conference when it comes back to UCC.

There is a lot going on at LINQ Ireland. We look forward to welcoming you in Cork or online.

LINQ Ireland officially launched on Thursday, May 22.