Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin to demand liberation and healthcare at 2025 march

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin is set to reclaim the city’s streets for the 2025 march, calling for trans liberation and bodily autonomy for intersex people. The annual event is set to take place on Saturday, July 12, when participants will march across the Irish capital to protest against the rise of the far-right and the state of trans healthcare in Ireland.

Last year, thousands of people descended on Dublin for Trans and Intersex Pride, making it one of the group’s biggest marches to date. Announcing the 2025 march, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin took to social media to speak out against the recent global regression on trans rights. “Internationally there has been a global attack on LGBTQ+ rights,” the organisation wrote.

“Since being elected Donald Trump has made it his mission to attack the trans community, with executive orders that have restricted gender affirming care, and emboldening politicians to attack trans people with over 800 anti-trans bills introduced in states across the US.

“We have seen attacks on the trans community in countries such as the UK, Hungary, Argentina, Spain, Belgium, and many more!”

Speaking out against the situation in Ireland, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin referred to the ban on puberty blockers in the North, which was supported by several parties, including Sinn Féin, which has been banned from this year’s march.

The group also mentioned the state of trans healthcare in Ireland, which is the worst in Europe according to a 2022 report, and the fact that the Programme for Government has dropped commitments to introduce a model of care based on recommendations from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

“This year has been tough for the community internationally, but that means we need to make this year’s march the biggest Trans and Intersex Pride march ever,” organisers wrote. “We need everyone out on July 12th to demand QUEER LIBERATION NOW! We are bringing Pride back to its radical roots of protest!”

Join the sixth annual Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin on July 12 at 2pm, starting from Dublin’s City Hall. For more information, follow Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin on social media.