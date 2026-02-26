Queer hunky strippers leave little to the imagination in new reality show

A brand new reality show invites viewers to take a peek behind the curtain at the world of queer strippers in the LGBTQ+ hotspot, Wilton Manors.
The South Florida hub boasts a thriving queer community, and as you might expect, the nightlife is second to none. Stripped Down, an OUTtv original, brings the audience directly into the action as it follows Crush Daddy, Damien, Ellie Lei, Jax, Silas and Tarzan.
These six queer entertainers are living their best lives in sunny Wilton Manors, with the series’ promotional material promising to be “unapologetically raw and entertaining.” The series is set to premiere on March 3.
The synopsis reads: “By day, they’re roommates grappling with personal ambitions, complex relationships and hidden struggles. By night, they’re performers who take the stage to captivate audiences and earn a living in the high-energy, no-holds-barred world of gay strip clubs.”
Stripped Down is the brainchild of Matt Cullen, and when it comes to capturing the highs and lows of adult entertainment, this is not his first rodeo. His previous project, Bi-sexual Stripper, is a mini documentary that sees him sit down for a one-to-one chat with Crush Daddy, who is set to appear on Stripped Down.
The series will air on the streaming service OUTtv, but if you fancy getting acquainted with the fabulous cast, then you’ve come to the right place.
Here are the six queer strippers set to take centre stage in new reality tv show Stripped Down.
Crush Daddy
Crush Daddy hails from South Africa and used to play Division I basketball. However, after experiencing addiction, he left sports and found solace in stripping.
Damien
With aerial skills, burlesque experience, and even fire-eating chops, Damien is a one-of-a-kind performer, and we can’t wait to see him turn a show in Stripped Down.
Ellie Lei
In addition to stripping, this Cuban-born star is a bona fide recording artist and singing coach – truly a star inside and outside the club.
Jax
While Jax goes all out in the club, his daytime gig has a slightly different pace. As a yoga instructor and author, he exudes a peaceful presence and show-stopping charisma in equal measure.
Silas
This North Carolina performer originally wanted to pursue fashion, but decided to take a slightly different path and explore Go-Go dancing instead. Still, his passion for style is evident, and, as his Instagram page proves, he knows how to serve a lewk.
Tarzan
When it comes to the pole, Tarzan does not mess around. With a number of championship titles to his name, Tarzan’s skills are next level, so it’s no wonder he has dubbed himself ‘King of the Pole’.
These six performers are ready to give their all in Stripped Down, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store.
