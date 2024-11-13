New club night Rose Party launches in Dublin for queer women and friends

Dublin has welcomed its newest queer night to celebrate and connect in a vibrant, inclusive space. Rose Party is a female and non-binary-only event where community and self-expression come alive! With limited tickets left, now’s the time to grab yours for a unique night of dancing, friendship, and queer joy.

The organisers of Rose Party have created this event as a welcoming space where women, non-binary, lesbian, bisexual, and trans individuals can gather for a night of safe, lively celebration. With this new club night, they aim to provide a space where everyone can feel seen and valued.

Reflecting on their upcoming celebration, the organisers said: “Dublin has few spaces where women, lesbians, non-binary, bisexual, and trans individuals can come together for a night of celebration. Our aim is to create that special place where everyone feels welcome and celebrated.”

Their first event promises an unforgettable experience with the talented DJ Zonja, renowned for her electric and eclectic sound. Zonja’s beats will set the perfect backdrop for dancing and connection, making it a night to remember.

The event takes place at Table 45, located at 45 Hogan Place in Dublin 2. A true hidden gem, Table 45 combines South American elegance with Irish warmth in a charming neighbourhood tapas bar.

Founded by Daniel Kavanagh and Daniel Rivera, Table 45 was born from their passion for community and hospitality. When The Square Ball pub, which they lived above, closed down, the couple chose to take over the lease rather than move. Rivera, originally from Chile and a long-time hospitality professional, saw this as the perfect chance to create a space that embodies love, sharing, and friendship.

As Kavanagh and Rivera put it, “We want Table 45 to feel like an extension of our home, a place where everyone feels welcome.” And we’re sure that Rose Party will make the perfect guests.

For more info and to book your spot on the dance floor, visit their website here.