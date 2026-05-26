13-year-old boy charged in Russia under ‘LGBT propaganda’ law

A 13-year-old boy in Russia has been registered as a juvenile offender on charges of ‘LGBT propaganda’ and displaying extremist symbols after allegedly showing a video to classmates.

As reported by Russian news outlet Mediazona, a case was opened against the 13-year-old, whose details were withheld to protect his identity, after his classmates’ parents raised a complaint with police about the video. The content of the video is unknown, but it was alleged that it contained a symbol designated as “extremist”.

Because under Russian law responsibility for administrative offences can only be held by people aged 16 or older, the boy’s case was transferred to a regional Juvenile Affairs Commission. Charging the boy under Russia’s ‘LGBT propaganda’ law, the Commission suggested that the boy be removed from his school and transferred to a “special education institute” where he will be “treated by psychologists.”

A lawyer representing the boy has filed an appeal against the Commission’s decision, citing his excellent academic record. The lawyer argued that the boy could not understand the law and had only shared the video with his classmates as a joke, as it was publicly available on the internet.

“He wasn’t trying to spread propaganda [because] he doesn’t even know what that is,” the lawyer told Mediazona. “[This was just] a joke for the sake of a joke.

“The internet is something that’s accessible to everyone… Even children can go online, come across [these kinds of videos], and show them to someone else. And the authorities consider this a form of propaganda?”

In 2023, Russian authorities banned the so-called “international LGBT movement”, deeming it an extremist organisation. Under this legislation, showcasing rainbow flags or other Pride-related signs can be classed as “displaying extremist symbols”.

Several cases have been opened since the law was enacted, with several clubs and publishing houses raided due to “extremism” and “LGBTQ+ propaganda” allegations.