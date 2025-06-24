Samaritans return to Dublin Pride offering emotional support to festival-goers

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Irish capital this weekend to celebrate Dublin Pride. Amid the celebrations, some people may face some challenging moments. For this reason, volunteers from Samaritans are returning to Dublin Pride, offering face-to-face support to anyone who might be in need.

As one of the biggest weekends of the year, Dublin Pride is packed full of festivities and moments of joy. However, the much-anticipated fun bears unavoidable challenges and the Samaritans will be there to ensure that people are supported as they face them.

The Samaritans Festival Branch will be on duty from June 27 to 29, with volunteers stationed on Capel Street Bridge and in Merrion Square. During last year’s Dublin Pride, the Samaritans supported over 200 people, 19 of whom expressed suicidal feelings.

Sharon Devereux, who is a Samaritans volunteer and Festival Director, encouraged anyone who is in distress to reach out to the organisation. “This weekend our volunteers will be in the streets of Dublin, ready to support those who may be struggling with their thoughts,” she said.

“We know Pride is a time of celebration for many, but for others it can be a really difficult time. Whether you’re at the festival, or at home, always remember you’re not alone. There are many organisations, like Samaritans, who can support you.”

Deveraux noted that confiding in a stranger can often be easier than telling friends or family about the challenges we are facing. “By being present at Dublin Pride we want people to know that Samaritans are there to listen, give time and support, in a face to face setting, to anyone feeling under pressure, for whatever reason,” she added.

Volunteers of the Samaritans Festival Branch attend approximately six festivals each summer, supporting hundreds of people every year. Samaritans is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected]. Find out more on the Samaritans website.

