Samaritans return to Dublin Pride offering face-to-face support to festival-goers

Mental health charity Samaritans is set to attend Dublin Pride 2026 to offer support, aid and assistance to anyone who may need it. The group is setting up at Capel Street Bridge and Merrion Square, encouraging anyone interested to have a face-to-face chat with their support volunteers.

Samaritans will be on Capel Street Bridge on Friday night, June 26, and all day on Saturday, June 27. They will also be available for a chat at the Pride Parade’s endpoint in Merrion Square on Saturday afternoon.

Last year, the organisation managed to offer support to 250 people at Dublin Pride, many of whom spoke bravely about feelings of loneliness and isolation, family issues and other difficulties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaritans Ireland (@samaritansirl)

Samaritans volunteer and Festival Director, Sean Breathnach, encouraged anyone who may want support or just to chat to reach out.

“Pride can be a joyful, freeing time for so many people, but we know that’s not the whole picture for everyone,” he shared. “Some people find big crowds and strong emotions difficult to navigate, and that’s okay. Our volunteers will be there all weekend, ready to listen, without judgement.”

Sean expressed his belief that talking to a stranger can sometimes be easier than opening up to someone close to you.

“There’s something powerful about being able to speak honestly to someone who is going to really listen and isn’t going to judge you,” he said. “That’s what we offer, someone to listen, in person, for as long as it takes.”

The Samaritans Festival Branch attends roughly seven festivals each summer, such as Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, the Fleadh Cheoil, Belfast Pride and more. At these events, anyone can speak freely with Samaritans volunteers, and they are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on freephone 116 123.

Samaritans have historically been strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community since their inception in 1953, stating on their website, “At the time, Samaritans volunteers provided a confidential and empathetic ear for many who were struggling with their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“To this day, our helpline provides a vital lifeline where anyone can share what’s on their mind without judgement or pressure.

“The charity offers confidential, non-judgmental emotional support to anyone in distress. During Pride, we have a special awareness of many of the lived experiences that callers from the LGBTQ+ communities cope with.”

While vocal and strong supporters of the queer community, they also offer their services to whoever wants them.

“Whatever you’re going through, we’re here. 116 123 | samaritans.ie”.