Siobhán McSweeney to host Mockie Ah's star-studded Cork Pride drag show

One of Ireland’s top drag collectives, Mockie Ah, has revealed a dazzling lineup for their highly anticipated Cork Pride show, and it promises to be one of the best LGBTQ+ events of the year.

Having been included as one of Ireland’s top tourist attractions by BBC One’s The Travel Show, the Cork-based drag haus is pulling out all the stops this Pride season. Known for their riotous live shows, fierce fashion and activism, Mockie Ah will welcome BAFTA Award-winning actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney as special guest co-host for the evening.

Best known for her iconic roles in Derry Girls and Extraordinary, as well as fronting hit shows The Traitors Ireland and The Great Pottery Throw Down, McSweeney will host the show alongside Mockie Ah’s own Candy Warhol.

“It’s an honour to welcome Siobhán to Mockie Ah this Pride. They are an absolute Irish icon and we are so proud that she has been flying the flag for Cork. Not only is she an incredible actress but she is an important ally to the LGBTQIA community and has always used her platform and voice to speak up for us and many other important issues,” Candy said.

The Pride show will also feature a very special musical guest, LOLLY, the platinum-selling pop star who dominated the charts in the late ’90s and early 2000s with her infectious hits like ‘Mickey’, one of the top-selling singles of 1999. A former MTV, BBC and Nickelodeon presenter, Lolly is set to debut her brand-new single live at the event.

Also joining the lineup is Charra Tea, breakout star of the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, bringing high-glamour and high-energy drag excellence to the Cork stage. Rounding out the headliners is Tiara Skye, the beloved British drag sensation known for her viral comedy videos and fierce online following.

In true Mockie Ah style, the show will also showcase the best in Irish drag talent, with 10 homegrown acts performing on the night. The lineup includes Mia Gold, Letycha Le’Synn, Kara Kature, Richard Joke, Maud Gonne Wrong, Robert Von Hart, Lucy Loose, and Hun McCool, ensuring an unforgettable evening of queer celebration, creativity and community.

Mockie Ah’s Cork Pride Show is set to be a bold, colourful, and powerful statement of Irish queer joy. Don’t miss it, tickets are available here.