Sports Day for LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people to take place in Dublin

A sports day geared towards LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people is set to take place in Dublin on Saturday, February 7.

The event, which kicks off at 11.30am at the Trinity College Sports Centre, has been organised by Sporting Ireland and will feature a number of LGBTQ+ and community groups, including Dublin Lesbian Line, Phoenix Tigers, Dublin City Sports & Wellbeing Partnership, Studio Ten Photography and Conscious Connections.

This year’s event builds on the success of previous LGBTQ+ Sports Days in Dublin, bringing community members together in a fun, supportive, and most importantly, inclusive environment. Attendees are welcome to try a wide range of sports and games throughout the day, and if you’re concerned about your own experience, fear not. Every activity will be beginner-friendly, with no prior experience required, making it the perfect opportunity to try a new sport in a supportive setting.

In addition to the diverse range of sports and games, the mainstays of Dublin’s LGBTQ+ sport scene will be delivering sessions, so if you’re club-curious, this is not to be missed. Head to these sessions to discover what it’s like to be a member, and take part in taster sessions, team-bonding sessions and lots more.

Ahead of the LGBTQ+ Sports Day, the Phoenix Tigers’ Niamh Brennan said: “The last few years of working on this event have been incredibly positive. These events create such a welcoming and supportive space, where people can try sport without pressure and really feel part of a community. We’ve seen first-hand how powerful that can be, not just for confidence and wellbeing, but for helping people find a long-term connection to sport and to each other.”

With a day packed with sports, fun and games, attendees will have worked up an appetite, so afterwards, join the Sporting Pride crew for pizza and drinks at Street 66.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.