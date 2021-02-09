SPOTLIGHT: Éire to the World celebrates Black Irish creatives

Wednesday, February 10, sees the premiere of SPOTLIGHT: Éire to the World; a film celebrating and platforming Black Irish creatives and artists in a way that hasn’t been seen before.

The film, which was commissioned by Project Arts Centre and supported by Dublin City Council, showcases live performance, spoken word, dance, podcasts and fashion. The project was conceived by Jafaris and Zeda the Architect who felt 2020 needed to end with purpose. The creators described, “A lot has happened this year and we wanted to do something to memorialise it, to find a way to give back to those in need and also to find a way to celebrate and showcase the many, many talents that we feel do not get their fair share of the spotlight here in Ireland.”

The film features an incredible line up of talent. Hosted by Fortune Lago and Katja Mia, viewers can expect spoken word by Felispeaks, and performances by the artists Jafaris, Hare Squead, Tolü Makay, Jyellowl, Aby Coulibaly, Offica, UNQ and Adaeze. The actors Loré Adewusi and Ayo Esther James also appear, and there will be a podcast discussion from WYHA? Podcast.

The creators continued, “We want to highlight the communities’ talents, music, businesses and personalities in hopes of creating enough of a moment to inspire change. SPOTLIGHT is a collaborative, creative and interactive project where our main focus is to highlight artists of Black heritage here in Ireland who deserve to be showcased.”

SPOTLIGHT: Éire to the World will be available to view on the website of Project Arts Centre, and on YouTube on Wednesday, 10 February at 8pm.

While tickets for SPOTLIGHT: Éire to the World are free, the event is also a fundraiser for the charities MASI and Feed Our Homeless. Those who wish to show their support can donate here.