Watch: Limerick school students create heartwarming video in support of LGBTQ+ community

The students of Villiers School in Limerick have created a wonderful short video declaring their inclusivity and support for all and showing there’s no room for homophobia and transphobia in their community.

Br Graham Sawyer explained that, while professionally filmed, the video is all the work of the students themselves who wanted to show there is no room for bigotry at their school.

Titled I Don’t Care, the video features the students listing all the things that shouldn’t matter. The students describe;

“I don’t care if you put milk in the bowl before cereal.

I don’t care if you’re a vegan.

I don’t care if you support Munster.

I don’t care if you support Leinster.”

As the video continues, the students then explain the things that do matter;

“But at Villiers, we do care if you judge someone for their sexual orientation.

We do care if you judge someone for being trans.

We do care if you’re not inclusive.

We do care if you don’t stand up for what is right.”

One of the students involved, Trilby Rose, shared with GCN what they hope the video will achieve, “As a new student at Villiers, I have come to learn that it will accept you and provide an enjoyable and safe environment, but a lot of LGBT+ youth will always find coming out hard, with a fear of being outed and not make this decision theirs, or coming out and not being accepted.

“I hope this video will help them if they wish to come out, and show them that, no matter what, there will always be people behind you and helping you, and that is what the Villiers students and staff are to any member of our community.”

Student Mancur Robinson, who helped set up the current LGBTQ+ group in the school, added, “The video was a project thought up by the TY Community Group. Their mission to bring the school closer together and spread positive messages about one’s individuality has helped bring a new and more accepting Villiers into the lives of students.

“I personally am glad they have the guidance and support of our chaplain, Brother Graham, his work with them and for the school has been invaluable. The school has never been as progressive as it has been now and I am proud to call myself a student of this school that flies the Pride flag with no shame.”

The fantastic video is already a hit on social media, with Queen of Ireland, Panti Bliss, praising it on Twitter for its inclusivity.

Really sweet student video from a school in Limerick supporting LGBTI+ students and standing against transphobia 👏👏 https://t.co/iTp14b9t7y — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) May 24, 2021

Others on social media also celebrated the Limerick school, sharing, “Villiers School walk the walk and talk the talk. An amazing inclusive school.”

This is a terrific show of support for the community and especially LGBTQ+ students at Villiers. Congratulations to the creators for making their school a more welcoming and inclusive place, and here’s hoping more schools follow their lead.