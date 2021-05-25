New book We Can Do Better Than This features 35 high profile LGBTQ+ authors speaking out

We Can Do Better Than This: 35 Voices on the Future of LGBTQ+ Rights is being released next week on June 3rd. The book is a “guide to understanding the crucial issues facing LGBTQ+ people today” all across the globe.

From the USA to Ireland, Bangladesh, Uganda and beyond, the book is a collection of essays featuring notable LGBTQ+ names sharing their deeply moving stories and visions for a better future.

We Can Do Better Than This already has a five star rating on Goodreads, with reviews highly recommending the book for anyone under the umbrella of, or in allyship with, the LGBTQ+ community. However, it is mentioned that this is a tough read, but also an important one for anyone looking to learn and understand more about LGBTQ+ folks’ struggle for rights.

Many reviewers note the vast range of topics covered and praise the book for including such a diverse selection of issues that the queer community face on a daily basis all around the world; with several also commending the book on having included asexual and intersex representation, whose stories are often left out of LGBTQ+ literature.

The anthology of essays includes contributions from well known queer names all covering a different topic, including; the Irish novelist and columnist, Naoise Dolan writing on LGBTQ+ rights, autism, and fluidity; drag star and trans activist, Peppermint calling out the horrific treatment of trans people in popular media; and Guardian columnist, Owen Jones demanding an improvement to mental health services for LGBTQ+ folks.

We Can Do Better Than This also includes essays from; Brazilian drag star Pablo Vittar making a plea for an end to hate murders; model and activist Yasmin Benoit who calls for more asexual representation; performance artist Travis Alabanza imagining a world without gender policing; and Years and Years’ Olly Alexander championing inclusivity in sex education in schools.

The collection is edited by Amelia Abraham, a journalist, editor, and author from London. In an interview with Instinct Magazine, she said the concept for the book came from her own experience of “wanting to refute the idea that we’ve somehow arrived at equality” when LGBTQ+ folks across the world “are still suffering discrimination and extreme violence.”

We Can Do Better Than This: 35 Voices on the Future of LGBTQ+ Rights is a must-read for all concerned with the fight for equality within our global community. The anthology comes out June 3rd and is available to preorder now.