US Supreme Court upholds state bans on trans people competing in girls' school sports

The US Supreme Court has ruled that states can ban trans girls from participating in sports at publicly funded schools. The decision was handed down on Tuesday, July 30, following two separate cases, Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.

One of the challenges argued that these bans are unconstitutional, while the other said that they contradict Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programmes that receive federal money.

The first case involved Lindsey Hecox, a trans college student barred from trying out for the Boise State University varsity women’s track team under Idaho law. She challenged the ban, saying it violated her Constitutional right to equal protection, ultimately winning her case in the lower courts. However, upon returning to school in 2025 after previously dropping out, she decided not to play varsity sports.

The second case involves trans middle schooler Becky Pepper Jackson, who was barred from competing in school sports under West Virginia law. Assigned male at birth, by third grade she was living as a girl, and joined the girls’ running team. She has shared that although she loved it, she finished last most of the time, and her coach told her she wasn’t good enough to make the school team in sixth grade. However, they also suggested she join shot put and discus, which she eventually became very good at.

All nine justices of the US Supreme Court ruled that the bans do not violate Title IX, but they were split along ideological lines as to whether or not they contravene the Constitution’s 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

In her partial dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the majority opinion had applied “a diminished view of equal protection” to sport. She added that it “inflicts a hardship on those it disfavors without giving them the fair and full opportunity the Constitution requires to litigate their contentions.”

While Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote “The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America,” he added that trans athletes deserve “respect” and should not be “ostracized or vilified”.

In recent years, 27 states have banned trans women and girls from participating in sport in their preferred gender category. These bans have been largely influenced by President Donald Trump, but have been opposed by activists and sportspeople alike, including tennis great Billie Jean King.

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Speaking about the ruling, Transgender Law Center said, “Our communities are bigger than any court decision.”

In a statement shared to Instagram, they added, “Every young person deserves to play, build confidence, find community and thrive. No one should face discrimination or exclusion because of who they are.”

The organisation said that while it is a “painful setback”, “courts have never determined our humanity or our right to exist. Our communities have always organized, cared for one another, and fought for a future where every person can live freely as themselves… The future is still ours to build,” they concluded.